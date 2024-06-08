IND Vs PAK, T20WC 2024: Relive Every India Vs Pakistan Clash In ICC Men's T20 World Cup

In reply, Pakistan huffed and puffed to reach 87/5 in the 15th over. But Misbah-ul-Haq conjured up one sensational innings, hitting 53 off 35, to single-handedly win, almost. A run in the last ball ended his stay and Pakistan's hope. They matched India's score. The Kingsmead, then, witnessed a cricketing slapstick, a Bowl Out to break the tie. India won (3-0) a la penalty shoot-out but both qualified for the Super 8 stage.