Cricket

MS Dhoni, Sachin Tendulkar, Narendra Modi Apply To Coach India As Fake Applications Galore

The volume of fake applications has puzzled BCCI with officials clueless if any of the applications are genuine

PTI
Indian Team head coach Rahul Dravid with skipper Rohit Sharma. Photo: PTI
info_icon

MS Dhoni and Sachin Tendulkar were among the names of top former cricketers used by fake applicants to fill up the Google Form issued by BCCI inviting people to apply for the role of Indian team's head coach. (More Cricket News)

Even names of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah have been used.

As per an Indian express report published on Tuesday, names of top former cricketers and premier politicians have been used as BCCI has received around 3000 applications for the post with most of them being frivolous.

Apart from Dhoni and Tendulkar, names of Indian legends Harbhajan Singh and Virender Sehwag have also been used.

On This Day: 2011 Cricket World Cup Was Won By Team Effort – Gautam Gambhir - null
Gautam Gambhir To Replace Rahul Dravid As India Coach - IPL Team Owner Claims 'Done Deal'

BY Outlook Sports Desk

The window to apply for the post of the head coach of the Indian team closed on Monday, May 27. BCCI had issued a Google Form to invite applications for the role but the form reportedly was filled in large numbers by non-serious candidates who used fake names.

The volume of fake applications has puzzled BCCI with officials clueless if any of the applications are genuine.

BCCI had encountered the same problem in 2022 also when it had invited applications for the position of the head coach of India via Google Forms. As per the report in the Indian Express, that time too the board had received 5000 applications with most of them fake.

Delhi Capitals head coach Ricky Ponting. - X/@DelhiCapitals
Foreign Coach For India? Parthiv Patel Says No Need As He Bats For Indian To Do The Job

BY Gaurav Thakur

“Last year too, the BCCI received such a response where imposters applied and the story is similar this time. The reason the BCCI had to invite applications on Google forms is it’s easy to scrutinise the names of applicants in one sheet,” an unnamed BCCI official told the Indian daily.

The current Indian head coach, Rahul Dravid, is set to end his tenure at the end of the upcoming T20 World Cup which finishes in June end.

