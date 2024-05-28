Cricket

Gautam Gambhir To Replace Rahul Dravid As India Coach - IPL Team Owner Claims 'Done Deal'

After leading KKR to IPL victory, can Gautam Gambhir be the Indian Team's head coach? Reportedly, BCCI and Gambhir are in talks. 'Desh ke liye karna hai' this was stance of conversation between Jay Shah and former Indian cricketer

On This Day: 2011 Cricket World Cup Was Won By Team Effort – Gautam Gambhir
info_icon

Is Gautam Gambhir Set to Become the Next Head Coach of the Indian Cricket Team? A few reports indicate that Gambhir, pivotal in Kolkata Knight Riders' triumph in the Indian Premier League 2024, is under consideration for the position of head coach. Sources suggest that it's a 'Done Deal'. (More Cricket News)

According to a Cricbuzz report, insights into the behind-the-scenes developments suggest significant progress. The report cites a "very high-profile owner of an IPL franchise, who maintains close ties with the top echelons of the BCCI," disclosing that the appointment of the former Indian cricket star as the national team's coach is imminent, with an announcement expected shortly.

Gautam Gambhir recently helped Kolkata Knight Riders win their 3rd IPL Title. - X/KKR
Indian Head Coach Hunt: Deadline Passes With Silence From BCCI And Gautam Gambhir

BY PTI

Additionally, a "high-profile commentator" revealed to the publication that substantial efforts are underway to secure the services of the KKR mentor. Shah even met Gambhir after the KKR vs SRH final, during the on-ground celebration in Chennai, it was shown on live-cam.

BCCI secretary Jay Shah - X/mufaddal_vohra
Hunt For IND's Next Coach: BCCI Secy Shah Denies Approaching Ponting, Langer For The Job

BY Tejas Rane

Gambhir, a former Indian left-handed opening batter, played significant innings for the country. He captained the Indian team in six ODIs from late 2010 to late 2011, with India winning all six matches.

He played an integral part in India's victories in the finals of both the 2007 World T20 (scoring 75 runs from 54 balls) and the 2011 Cricket World Cup (scoring 97 runs from 122 balls). Gambhir captained the Kolkata Knight Riders to IPL titles in 2012 and 2014 and mentored them to victory in 2024.

He is known for his brutally honest opinions on cricketers as well as politics. He served as a Member of Parliament for the Bhartiya Janta Party from East Delhi but stepped down from the role several months before the Lok Sabha elections in 2024. He cited his desire to focus more on his cricketing commitments as the reason for his decision.

Gautam Gambhir with KKR co-owner Shah Rukh Khan.
Gautam Gambhir with KKR co-owner Shah Rukh Khan. Photo: X/ @GautamGambhir
info_icon

After the SRH vs KKR final match, Gambhir was seen sharing the victory jumps and hugs with KKR co-owner Shah Rukh Khan. Indian cricket maestro's vision- "We don't win silver, we lose a gold" was one of the reasons motivator behind KKR's one sided victory.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Pune Porsche Crash: Doctor Accused Of Replacing Blood Sample Was Made Forensics HOD At Insistence Of Minister And MLA, Claims Hospital Dean
  2. 15 Injured As Heap Of Firecrackers Explodes During Lord Jagannath's Festival In Puri
  3. Pune Porsche Crash: Digital Recreation Of Accident Scene In The Works, Police To Use AI Tools
  4. Bihar Student Death: 5 More Suspects Identified In Murder Of Patna College Student
  5. Mumbai Local Train Services To Be Halted Amid Central Railways' Mega Block, 930 Trains Cancelled | Details
Entertainment News
  1. Did Jitendra Kumar Have A Fallout With The Makers Of 'Panchayat'? Actor Reveals 'There Was Misunderstanding'
  2. Natasha Stankovic Shares First Post Amid Rumours Of Divorce From Hardik Pandya - View Pic Inside
  3. ‘Star Wars: The Acolyte’: Chewbacca Steals The Show At London Premiere – View Pics
  4. ‘Moana 2’ Teaser Review: Dwayne Johnson Is Back As The Demigod Maui And With Auli’i Cravalho, He Promises To Steal Your Hearts
  5. ‘Wolfs’ Trailer Review: George Clooney And Brad Pitt’s Comedic Timing Will Get You ROFL
Sports News
  1. Riyan Parag Declares: "You'll Have To Pick Me For Team India Eventually"
  2. Anderson Retirement: Lyon Stunned, Believes Veteran 'Still England's Best Bowler'
  3. T20 World Cup Preview, Part 2: Seeds Of Success Sown In 2007 - Trip Down Memory Lane
  4. Rodrygo Hits Out At Madrid Exit Speculation Ahead Of Mbappe Switch
  5. Euro 2024: Mbappe's Madrid Move Nears But Deschamps Focused On France Collective
World News
  1. South Korea Says North Korea Has Fired Barrage Of Missiles Toward Its Eastern Waters
  2. From Fitness Freak To Stabbing Spree Maniac; Everything About Jared Ravizza
  3. Virgin Atlantic Flight Makes Emergency Landing In Edinburgh After Mid-Flight Nose Gear Complications
  4. France Next To Recognise Palestine? Macron Offers 'Prospect', Urges Palestinian Authority For Reforms
  5. Bette Nash, World's Longest-Serving Flight Attendant, Dies At 88 After 70-Year Career With American Airlines
Latest Stories
  1. England Vs Pakistan Report, 3rd T20I: Match Called Off Due To Rain In Cardiff
  2. Lok Sabha Election 2024: Congress, BJP Fall Short In Fielding Women Candidates Despite Bold Promises
  3. Pune Porsche Crash: Maha Congress Alleges Role Of MLA's Son; Seeks CBI Probe And Resignation Of Fadnavis
  4. Sports News Highlights: Iga Swiatek Pips Naomi Osaka In French Open Thriller
  5. Malayalam Filmmaker Omar Lulu Slammed With Sexual Assault Charges, Kochi Police Files FIR
  6. Elections 2024: 'Who Needs Cameras For Meditation,' Says Mamata In Dig At PM; Shah Challenges RaGa To 'Touch' Adivasi Quota
  7. French Open 2024, Day 2 Recap: Nadal Bids Goodbye To Roland Garros; Medvedev Survives Scare To Progress