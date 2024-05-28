Is Gautam Gambhir Set to Become the Next Head Coach of the Indian Cricket Team? A few reports indicate that Gambhir, pivotal in Kolkata Knight Riders' triumph in the Indian Premier League 2024, is under consideration for the position of head coach. Sources suggest that it's a 'Done Deal'. (More Cricket News)
According to a Cricbuzz report, insights into the behind-the-scenes developments suggest significant progress. The report cites a "very high-profile owner of an IPL franchise, who maintains close ties with the top echelons of the BCCI," disclosing that the appointment of the former Indian cricket star as the national team's coach is imminent, with an announcement expected shortly.
Additionally, a "high-profile commentator" revealed to the publication that substantial efforts are underway to secure the services of the KKR mentor. Shah even met Gambhir after the KKR vs SRH final, during the on-ground celebration in Chennai, it was shown on live-cam.
Gambhir, a former Indian left-handed opening batter, played significant innings for the country. He captained the Indian team in six ODIs from late 2010 to late 2011, with India winning all six matches.
He played an integral part in India's victories in the finals of both the 2007 World T20 (scoring 75 runs from 54 balls) and the 2011 Cricket World Cup (scoring 97 runs from 122 balls). Gambhir captained the Kolkata Knight Riders to IPL titles in 2012 and 2014 and mentored them to victory in 2024.
He is known for his brutally honest opinions on cricketers as well as politics. He served as a Member of Parliament for the Bhartiya Janta Party from East Delhi but stepped down from the role several months before the Lok Sabha elections in 2024. He cited his desire to focus more on his cricketing commitments as the reason for his decision.
After the SRH vs KKR final match, Gambhir was seen sharing the victory jumps and hugs with KKR co-owner Shah Rukh Khan. Indian cricket maestro's vision- "We don't win silver, we lose a gold" was one of the reasons motivator behind KKR's one sided victory.