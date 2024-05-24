Cricket

Hunt For IND's Next Coach: BCCI Secy Shah Denies Approaching Ponting, Langer For The Job

BCCI secretary Jay Shah has put the rumours to bed that Australian duo of Langer and Ponting were approached for the role of coaching Team India

X/mufaddal_vohra
BCCI secretary Jay Shah Photo: X/mufaddal_vohra


The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) have openly stated that they are on the lookout for Rahul Dravid's successor who is the head coach of the men's national cricket team. (More Cricket News)

However, Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) coach Justin Langer and Delhi Capitals (DC) head coach Ricky Ponting recently stated that they turned down the opportunity to coach the Indian men's cricket team after being approached by the apex cricket body.

BCCI secretary Jay Shah has however quashed those rumours to bed by stating that the cricketing body never approached the Aussie duo.

“Neither I nor the BCCI have approached any former Australian cricketer with a coaching offer. The reports circulating in certain media sections are completely incorrect,” BCCI secretary Jay Shah said in a statement.

“Finding the right coach for our national team is a meticulous and thorough process. We are focused on identifying individuals who possess a deep understanding of the Indian cricket structure and have risen through the ranks. It’s crucial that our coach has an in-depth knowledge of our domestic cricket framework to truly elevate Team India to the next level.”

Rahul Dravid's tenure as India head coach is slated to end after June's ICC T20 World Cup 2024 in the USA and West Indies. - File
BCCI Invites Applications For India Head Coach, Tenure To Last Till 2027 End

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Langer and Ponting had recently revealed that they had held talks with the BCCI about the role of coaching the Rohit Sharma-led side but refused.

Shah went on to add: “When we talk about international cricket, no role is more prestigious than that of the Head Coach of the Indian Cricket Team. Team India commands the largest fan base globally, enjoying support that is truly unrivalled. Our rich history, passion for the game make this one of the most lucrative jobs in the world. The role demands a high level of professionalism as one gets to nurture some of the best cricketers in the world and an assembly line of talented cricketers to follow. Catering to the aspirations of a billion fans is a huge honour and the BCCI will pick the right candidate, capable of propelling Indian cricket forward.”

Langer had revealed to BCC's Stumped podcast that he had had chat wit his franchise's skipper KL Rahul who advised to decline the offer. He said, “I was talking to KL Rahul [the captain at Lucknow Super Giants, where Langer is the head coach] and he said, ‘You know, if you think there’s pressure and politics in an IPL team, multiply that by a thousand, [that’s] coaching India. That was a good bit of advice, I guess.”

2003 Australian World Cup winner Ponting also revealed that the offer of coaching Team India does not 'fit into his lifestyle right now.'

“A national head coach is a 10 or 11-month of the year job, and as much as I’d like to do it, it just doesn’t fit into my lifestyle right now and the things that I really enjoy doing,” Ponting was quoted on the ICC website.

