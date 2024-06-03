Cricket

IND Vs PAK, T20 World Cup: Babar Azam Says Should've Won 2022 Melbourne Game Against India

Chasing 160, Pakistan bowlers had put them on top as India lost their first four wickets for just 31 runs. Virat Kohli then played a blinder hitting 82 not out from 53 balls to take India home on the last ball of the match

Ahead of the much awaited June 9 clash between India and Pakistan, latter's skipper Babar Azam has said that players need to keep their head cool in such high voltage encounters. Azam also rued losing the 2022 T20 World Cup match against India in Melbourne where Pakistan lost on the last ball despite controlling the game for a majority of the innings. (More Cricket News)

Talking about the T20 World Cup in Australia, he said: "For me, in 2022, we could and should have won the India game, but they took it away."

The arch-rivals play each other again, for the first time in New York, on June 9, Sunday. In ICC World Cups, Pakistan have only beaten India once, in 2021 T20 World Cup in UAE.

Talking about the match in a PCB Podcast, Azam said there is always a lot of hype for the India vs Pakistan match.

"We know the Pakistan-India fixture generates more discussion than any other match. There is a different vibe altogether for this fixture, and there's a lot of excitement too not just among players but also among the fans," Babar said in the podcast.

"Wherever you go in the world, you'll have people talking about the India-Pakistan match with everyone supporting their country. Every fan eagerly waits for this fixture and focuses on this one particular match, the Pakistan skipper who led his team to finals of the last edition said.

Azam also said things will be easier for players if they keep head cool and stay calm.

"Obviously, the expectations and the hype around this match causes some nervousness. It all comes down to how you handle it and the more you focus on the basics, the easier it will be for you as a player.

"It's a game of immense pressure, and if you keep your head cool, stay calm and trust your hard work and skills, things will be easier," Babar added.

