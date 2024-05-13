Cricket

IRE Vs PAK: Babar Azam Now Most Successful T20I Skipper; Dhoni, Rohit In Top 5 - Check List

The list comprises of some of the best skippers of this generation with England's Eon Morgan, inaugural T20 World Cup winner MS Dhoni and India's current skipper Rohit Sharma in it

Babar Azam on Sunday created history by becoming the most successful captain in the history of Men's T20Is when Pakistan beat Ireland by 7 wickets to level the three match series 1-1. (More Cricket News)

Babar who had a poor outing with the bat getting out for a four-ball 'Duck', has now led Pakistan to 45 T20I wins, the most by a captain for any team.

The stylish right-hander surpassed Uganda captain Brian Masaba to get to this record. The list comprises of some of the best skippers of this generation with England's Eon Morgan, inaugural T20 World Cup winner MS Dhoni and India's current skipper Rohit Sharma in the top 5.

Ireland Vs Pakistan, 2nd T20I: Skipper Babar Azam 'A Relieved Man' After Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Rizwan Guide Visitors To Victory

Dhoni and Rohit are joint-fifth on the list with 41 T20I victories as captains.

Most Wins In Men's T20I As Skipper

Total T20I Wins
45 Babar Azam Pakistan
44 Brian Masaba Uganda
42 Eoin Morgan England
42 Asghar Afghan Afghanistan
41 MS Dhoni India
41 Rohit Sharma India
40 Aaron Finch Australia
39 Ahmed Faiz Malaysia
38 Gerhard Erasmus Namibia
37 Kane Williamson New Zealand

Riding on an impressive 51 from Lorcan Tucker, Ireland got to 193–7 in Dublin in the 2nd T20I. Shaheen Shah Afridi went back with 3-49, while Abbas Afridi got 2-33 as Pakistan put on a solid performance with the ball.

Ireland Vs Pakistan, 3rd T20I Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch On TV And Online

Mohammad Rizwan and Fakhar Zaman shared an incredible century partnership, helping Pakistan chase the target down with 19 balls in hand.

For the third wicket, the two united for a 140-run stand off just 78 balls, with Fakhar smashing 78 from 40 and Rizwan finishing unbeaten on 75 after facing just 46 balls.

Young Azam Khan also showed off his hitting skills at the end to finish things quickly as he raced to an unbeaten 30 from just 10 deliveries to guide Pakistan home. Azam smashed four sixes and a four in the 10 balls he faced.

In the opening game, the home side had chased down 183 to shock Pakistan and get a 1-0 lead in the series.

The two teams meet again for the final T20I in Dublin on Tuesday.

