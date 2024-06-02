Pakistan At ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Live Streaming: Group, Schedule, Squad, Fixtures - All Details

Coming with a narrative marked by two years of heartbreaks team Pakistan is starting off their 2024 ICC T20 World Cup season on June 6, Friday against the hosts United States of America at Grand Prairie Stadium, Dallas. (More Cricket News)
The team led by Babar Azam reached the semi-finals in 2021, but endured the pain of losing the final to England just next year. In 2024 whatever may come, Pakistan are determined to replicate the 2009 success, they are gearing up to grab the coveted silverware for the second time.
This time, the notable omission from Pakistan squad is of Hasan Ali. However, the return of Haris Rauf, now recovered from injury, bolsters the team's strength. Nevertheless, Pakistan are stepping into the marquee event on the heels of a T20I series loss against the same team that inflicted pain upon them in 2022 - England.
Pakistan In Group A
Pakistan are slotted in Group A with the following teams:
Canada, India, Ireland, and USA
Pakistan T20 World Cup Fixtures
June 6, Thursday:
Pakistan Vs United States of America
Time - 9:00 PM IST
Venue - Grand Prairie Stadium, Dallas
June 9, Sunday:
India Vs Pakistan
Time - 8:00 PM IST
Venue - Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York
June 11, Tuesday:
Pakistan Vs Canada
Time - 8:00 PM IST
Venue - Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York
June 16, Sunday:
Pakistan Vs Ireland
Time - 8:00 PM IST
Venue - Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill
Pakistan Squad For T20 World Cup 2024
Babar Azam (captain), Abrar Ahmed, Azam Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Rizwan, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Usman Khan
Live Streaming Of Pakistan's Matches For The T20 World Cup 2024
The Indian audience can watch the matches on Star Sports Network and Disney + Hotstar. Star Sports Network will broadcast all the matches and the audience can watch them on their TV sets. Live streaming of the matches will be available on Disney + Hotstar.