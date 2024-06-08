Cricket

India Vs Pakistan, ICC T20 World Cup Key Stats: Head-To-Head Record, Top Scorer, Wicket-Takers, Best Bowling Figures

India will take on Pakistan in a blockbuster T20 World Cup clash at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium on Sunday, June 9 in their respective second Group A clashes

PTI
Rohit Sharma and Co were seen having a rigorous practice session ahead of the infamous India vs Pakistan match which is on 9 June 2024. Photo: PTI
India will take on Pakistan in a blockbuster T20 World Cup clash at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium on Sunday, June 9 in their respective second Group A clashes. (Preview|Full Coverage)

India come into the all-important contest on the back of an easy win against Paul Stirling’s Ireland. On the other hand, Pakistan will enter the fixture, more like a must-win, after their shock defeat to the United States a couple of days ago. 

There could be a few changes in both camps with Kuldeep Yadav returning for India, while Azam Khan might just have to make way for the exciting Saim Ayub who might open the batting. 

India Vs Pakistan: Head To Head Record

India and Pakistan have played 12 T20 internationals before and the Rohit Sharma-led side have completely dominated with nine wins to their name.

India Vs Pakistan: Highest Wicket-Takers

Indian wrist spinner Yuzvendra Chahal has bagged the most T20I wickets (96) for India whereas Pakistan’s Shadab Khan has picked up 107 wickets in 101 matches

India Vs Pakistan: Top Scorers

Virat Kohli has amassed 4038 runs in 118 T20I games and is leading the run-charts for India, while it is Babar Azam for Pakistan with 4067 runs in 120 matches.

India Vs Pakistan: Best Bowling Figures

Deepak Chahar picked up six wickets giving away just seven runs against Bangladesh which is the best bowling performance for an Indian bowler in the shortest format of the game. For Ireland, it is experienced pacer Umar Gul with his five for six against New Zealand. 

Squads

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Hardik Pandya, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Siraj. Reserves: Shubman Gill, Rinku Singh, Khaleel Ahmed, Avesh Khan

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Abrar Ahmed, Azam Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Rizwan, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Usman Khan

