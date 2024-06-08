Cricket

India Vs Pakistan, ICC T20 World Cup: What's New York’s Weather Forecast?

The ever-exciting, blockbuster India versus Pakistan T20 World Cup clash will be hosted by New York’s Nassau County International Cricket Stadium on Sunday, June 9

Hardik Pandya with Arshdeep Singh. APPTI
India at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in Westbury, New York. Photo: AP/PTI
info_icon

The ever-exciting, blockbuster India versus Pakistan T20 World Cup clash will be hosted by New York’s Nassau County International Cricket Stadium on Sunday, June 9. (Key Stats|Full Coverage)

The feelings in both the camps are very different. India, super positive, confident, are enjoying their cricket and come into the contest after beating Ireland in comprehensive fashion. 

On the other hand, Babar Azam’s Pakistan endured a day to forget against co-hosts United States after losing in the Super Over. 

New York Weather

Photo: AccuWeather
info_icon

Sunday in New York could be a bit of cloud cover in the morning for the India Vs Pakistan clash with 13% probability of thunderstorms. However, the cricketing fraternity should get a full game come June 9th. 

What Happens If Rain Intervenes IND Vs PAK ICC T20 World Cup Game?

If the rain gods play spoilsport during the India Vs Pakistan game on June 9 in New York, the points will be shared between the two sides with no reserve day for the clash.

Squads: 

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Hardik Pandya, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Siraj. Reserves: Shubman Gill, Rinku Singh, Khaleel Ahmed, Avesh Khan

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Abrar Ahmed, Azam Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Rizwan, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Usman Khan

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. In Deepfake Era, Photos Claiming Adultery By Spouse To Be Proved By Evidence: Delhi HC
  2. IMD Forecasts Moderate To Heavy Rains In Goa, Issues Red Alert For Two Days
  3. Prajwal Revanna Taken To His House For Spot Inspection
  4. Haryana Not Releasing Delhi's Share Of 1,050 Cusecs Of Water Through Munank Canal, Says Atishi
  5. From Politicians To Actors, Tributes Pour In For Media Revolutionary Ramoji Rao
Entertainment News
  1. Chunky Panday Shares Picture With Aditya Roy Kapur From Amidst Rumours Of His Daughter’s Break-Up
  2. Dinesh Lal Yadav Wishes His 'Nirahua Chalal Sasural' Co-star Pakkhi Hegde On Her Birthday
  3. Boman Irani Pulls Off Role Reversal At Mumbai Airport, 'Shoots' Paparazzi
  4. 'Anupamaa' Star Gaurav Khanna Reflects On Why Talent & Hard Work Matter More Than Luck
  5. Amitabh Bachchan Flaunts Astra, Gem On Forehead As Ashwatthama From 'Kalki 2898 AD'
Sports News
  1. Netherlands Vs South Africa Toss Update, T20 World Cup: Proteas Bowl First - Check Playing XIs
  2. Netherlands Vs South Africa Live Score, T20 World Cup: Proteas Opt To Bowl First; Check Playing XIs
  3. India Vs Pakistan, Live Streaming ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Match 19: When, Where To Watch
  4. India Vs Pakistan Head To Head: What Happened In Last Five Matches Between The Arch Rivals
  5. England 0-1 Iceland: Southgate Plays Down Stones Substitution, Says It's 'Precautionary'
World News
  1. Drone Attacks In Russia-occupied Ukrainian Regions Kill 28, Says Moscow Official
  2. Saudi Arabia Says No Place For 'Political Slogans' In Hajj In Apparent Reference To Gaza War
  3. A Cheesy Attraction Is Coming To Paris, First Museum Dedicated To Cheese Opens Next Week
  4. Everything You Should Know About New York's Latest Law Against Social Media To Protect Minors
  5. IDF Rescues Four Israeli Hostages From Gaza Raid: Who Are They?
Latest Stories
  1. Bangladesh Vs Sri Lanka, T20 World Cup: Mahmudullah Takes BAN Home In Low-Scoring Thriller
  2. Delhi: 3 Dead, 6 Injured In Fire Explosion At Narela Food Processing Unit
  3. Key Meeting Over Modi 3.0 Cabinet Today, Congress Leaders Chalk Out Future Strategy At CWC Meet | Details Inside
  4. Ileana D'Cruz Shares Adorable Pictures With Son Koa Phoenix From Her Beach Holiday - Check Post Inside
  5. ‘Munjya’ Box Office Collection Day 1: Sharvari Wagh, Mona Singh’s Film Performs Decently, Earns Nearly Rs 4 Crore
  6. Ramoji Rao Passes Away At 87: PM Narendra Modi, Rajinikanth, SS Rajamouli Pay Tributes To The Media Baron
  7. PM Modi Swearing-In Ceremony: AI Technology For Security; Snipers, Armed Cops To Be Deployed | Delhi On High Alert
  8. Lok Sabha Election 2024 Results News Live: Sonia Gandhi Elected As Congress Parliamentary Committee Chairperson