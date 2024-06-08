India Vs Pakistan, ICC T20 World Cup: What's New York’s Weather Forecast?

The ever-exciting, blockbuster India versus Pakistan T20 World Cup clash will be hosted by New York’s Nassau County International Cricket Stadium on Sunday, June 9. (Key Stats|Full Coverage)
The feelings in both the camps are very different. India, super positive, confident, are enjoying their cricket and come into the contest after beating Ireland in comprehensive fashion.
On the other hand, Babar Azam’s Pakistan endured a day to forget against co-hosts United States after losing in the Super Over.
New York Weather
Sunday in New York could be a bit of cloud cover in the morning for the India Vs Pakistan clash with 13% probability of thunderstorms. However, the cricketing fraternity should get a full game come June 9th.
If the rain gods play spoilsport during the India Vs Pakistan game on June 9 in New York, the points will be shared between the two sides with no reserve day for the clash.
Squads:
India: Rohit Sharma (c), Hardik Pandya, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Siraj. Reserves: Shubman Gill, Rinku Singh, Khaleel Ahmed, Avesh Khan
Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Abrar Ahmed, Azam Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Rizwan, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Usman Khan