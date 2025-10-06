IND Vs PAK, ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: Diana Baig Confirms Muneeba Ali’s Unusual Run-Out 'Settled'

India defeated Pakistan by 88 runs in Colombo to extend their unbeaten ODI streak in the Women’s World Cup
Muneeba Ali’s run-out sparked chaos after a third-umpire reversal left Pakistan fuming
Diana Baig later said the matter was "settled," while Mel Jones clarified the dismissal was correct under Law 30.1.2
India Women continued their dominance over Pakistan with a convincing 88-run victory in Colombo in the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025. However, amid India’s strong all-round performance, a moment of confusion surrounding the run-out of Pakistan opener Muneeba Ali briefly halted play and sparked debate.
During the India vs Pakistan clash, the flashpoint came in the fourth over of Pakistan’s chase when Muneeba, who wasn’t attempting a run, wandered slightly outside her crease after an lbw appeal off Kranti Goud.
As she tapped her bat behind the line and then lifted it momentarily, a sharp throw from Deepti Sharma struck the stumps, catching her just out of her ground.
Under ICC Playing Condition 30.1.2, a batter isn’t considered out of her ground if she loses contact while running or diving toward the crease, but Muneeba wasn’t doing either, meaning the rule didn’t apply.
The situation turned chaotic when the big screen first flashed “not out,” prompting India’s players to return to their positions, only for the decision to flip to “out” moments later. Muneeba stood puzzled as captain Fatima Sana and her teammates sought clarification from the umpires near the boundary.
It later appeared that third umpire Kerrin Klaaste had initially ruled Muneeba not out before changing the decision after reviewing footage showing her bat lifting again. The confusion delayed play for several minutes, with even fourth umpire Kim Cotton getting involved before Muneeba finally walked off.
Ironically, had India reviewed the original lbw appeal, Muneeba would have been out anyway, with replays showing three reds. Her dismissal left Pakistan reeling at 6 for 1 in four overs while chasing 248.
Asked about the controversy after the match, Pakistan pacer Diana Baig played it down and said, "Muneeba's run-out issue has already been settled, I believe. I don't want to talk much about it now. Whatever happened and whatever the situation was, I think it has been resolved."
Former Australian cricketer Mel Jones, on commentary, explained why the decision stood.
"Law 30.1.2 says a batter shall not be considered out of her ground when running or diving towards her ground and having grounded some part of her bat or person, even if contact is momentarily lost. But Muneeba wasn’t running or diving, which is why she was correctly given out," Jones said on air.
India’s clinical performance ultimately ensured another commanding win in this storied rivalry, though, as in past encounters, the match wasn’t without its moments of drama. Notably, India continued to follow no-handshake policy at the end of the game.