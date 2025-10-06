IND Vs PAK, ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: Diana Baig Confirms Muneeba Ali’s Unusual Run-Out 'Settled'

In the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 clash, Muneeba Ali’s run-out against India in the fourth over sparked confusion and protests, with a rare third-umpire reversal leaving both teams frustrated, though Pakistan later said the matter was 'settled'

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Muneeba Ali Run Out India Vs Pakistan, ICC Women’s World Cup 2025
Pakistan's captain Fatima Sana, left, speaks to umpire about the dismissal of Muneeba Ali, right, during the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup match between India and Pakistan at Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Sunday, Oct, 5, 2025. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • India defeated Pakistan by 88 runs in Colombo to extend their unbeaten ODI streak in the Women’s World Cup

  • Muneeba Ali’s run-out sparked chaos after a third-umpire reversal left Pakistan fuming

  • Diana Baig later said the matter was "settled," while Mel Jones clarified the dismissal was correct under Law 30.1.2

India Women continued their dominance over Pakistan with a convincing 88-run victory in Colombo in the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025. However, amid India’s strong all-round performance, a moment of confusion surrounding the run-out of Pakistan opener Muneeba Ali briefly halted play and sparked debate.

During the India vs Pakistan clash, the flashpoint came in the fourth over of Pakistan’s chase when Muneeba, who wasn’t attempting a run, wandered slightly outside her crease after an lbw appeal off Kranti Goud.

As she tapped her bat behind the line and then lifted it momentarily, a sharp throw from Deepti Sharma struck the stumps, catching her just out of her ground.

Under ICC Playing Condition 30.1.2, a batter isn’t considered out of her ground if she loses contact while running or diving toward the crease, but Muneeba wasn’t doing either, meaning the rule didn’t apply.

The situation turned chaotic when the big screen first flashed “not out,” prompting India’s players to return to their positions, only for the decision to flip to “out” moments later. Muneeba stood puzzled as captain Fatima Sana and her teammates sought clarification from the umpires near the boundary.

Related Content
Related Content

It later appeared that third umpire Kerrin Klaaste had initially ruled Muneeba not out before changing the decision after reviewing footage showing her bat lifting again. The confusion delayed play for several minutes, with even fourth umpire Kim Cotton getting involved before Muneeba finally walked off.

Ironically, had India reviewed the original lbw appeal, Muneeba would have been out anyway, with replays showing three reds. Her dismissal left Pakistan reeling at 6 for 1 in four overs while chasing 248.

Asked about the controversy after the match, Pakistan pacer Diana Baig played it down and said, "Muneeba's run-out issue has already been settled, I believe. I don't want to talk much about it now. Whatever happened and whatever the situation was, I think it has been resolved."

Former Australian cricketer Mel Jones, on commentary, explained why the decision stood.

"Law 30.1.2 says a batter shall not be considered out of her ground when running or diving towards her ground and having grounded some part of her bat or person, even if contact is momentarily lost. But Muneeba wasn’t running or diving, which is why she was correctly given out," Jones said on air.

India’s clinical performance ultimately ensured another commanding win in this storied rivalry, though, as in past encounters, the match wasn’t without its moments of drama. Notably, India continued to follow no-handshake policy at the end of the game.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the Asia Cup 2025, News updates, Asia Cup 2025 Schedule, Asia Cup teams' Squad, Asia Cup Points table, and stats.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. IND Vs PAK, ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: Diana Baig Confirms Muneeba Ali’s Unusual Run-Out 'Settled'

  2. New Zealand Vs South Africa, ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Indore Weather Forecast And Holkar Stadium Pitch Report

  3. IND-W Vs PAK-W, Women’s ODI World Cup: India Continue Dominance Over Pakistan, Crush Them By 88 Runs

  4. Afghanistan Vs Bangladesh, 3rd T20I: BAN Crush AFG By 6 Wickets To Complete 3-0 Series Sweep

  5. Vidarbha Vs Rest Of India: Reigning Ranji Champions Lift Irani Trophy

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. China Open Final: Amanda Anisimova Beats Linda Noskova, Claims Her Second WTA 1000 Title Of 2025

  2. Shanghai Masters 2025: Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard Downs Taylor Fritz To Set Up Holger Rune Meeting

  3. Shanghai Masters 2025: Novak Djokovic Survives Yannick Hanfmann Test To Reach Last 16

  4. China Open 2025: Anisimova Ousts Noskova In Beijing To Claim Second WTA-1000 Title Of Year

  5. Shanghai Masters 2025: Taylor Fritz Seals Nervy Win Over Fabian Marozsan; Casper Ruud Withdraws Injured

Badminton News

  1. India At Korea Open Super 500 Preview: HS Prannoy, Ayush Shetty To Spearhead Challenge

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Match Report, China Masters Final: Heartbreak For Sat-Chi Who Went Down In Straight Sets

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Highlights, China Masters Final: Indian Pair Goes Down In Straight Games

  4. China Masters 2025: Satwik-Chirag Sail Into The Final With Win Over Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Ren-Xie, China Masters 2025: Indian Duo Breezes Into Semi-Finals

Trending Stories

National News

  1. In Kashmir, Reading Books Is A Form Of Resistance Against Enforced Silence

  2. Pune Residents And Organisations Rally For Sonam Wangchuk’s Release, Demand Sustainable Development For Ladakh

  3. Day In Pics: October 05, 2025

  4. Talks Of Secular Front In Jammu And Kashmir To Take On BJP In Rajya Sabha Polls

  5. Former J&K Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah Hospitalised In Srinagar

Entertainment News

  1. Jhumkewali: A Flirty & Audacious Peek Into The Secret Havens Of Sapphic Love In 70s Bombay

  2. Talvar at 10 | Between Fact, Fiction & The Hungry Eye Of Public Storytelling

  3. 15 Years Of The Social Network | Revisiting Anxieties Around The Internet & Human Connection

  4. Bhagat Singh’s Many Rebirths On Screen: The Man, The Myth, The Moving Image

  5. Writing On Tradition And Identity: An Interview With Inakali Assumi On Her New Book Isu Le

US News

  1. Trump Administration Labels Certain U.S. Cities As ’War Zones’

  2. Trump Threatens Mass Layoffs, Targets Democrat Programs Amid Government Shutdown

  3. White House Says Layoffs ‘Imminent’ As Plan To Reopen U.S. Government Collapses

  4. The US Government Shuts Down Over Funding Plan Impasse

  5. Trump Threatens 100 per cent Tariff on Foreign Films, Alarming Hollywood

World News

  1. Israel Accused Of Detaining Greta Thunberg In Infested Cell And Forcing Her To Hold Flags

  2. Russian Strikes Kill Five In Ukraine, Trigger Widespread Power Outages

  3. Gunmen Kill Two, Injure 12 In Violent Montgomery Nightlife Shootout

  4. Pakistan To Honour Mohsin Naqvi With Gold Medal For Asia Cup Stance

  5. An End To The Gaza War: Can Peace Hold?

Latest Stories

  1. Consider Yourself 'Police Without Uniform': Himachal Pradesh Police Engages Youth In Fight Against Drugs

  2. Horoscope Today, October 6, 2025: Predictions for Taurus, Scorpio, Capricorn, and All Zodiac Signs

  3. The District Mental Health Programme: The Story So Far

  4. Trump Administration Labels Certain U.S. Cities As ’War Zones’

  5. Sevilla 4-1 Barcelona, La Liga 2025-26: Sanchez Stars, Lewandowski Flops As Dreadful Barca Suffer Away Defeat

  6. Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Collection Day 4: Rishab Shetty Starrer Crosses Rs 220 Crore Mark In Opening Weekend

  7. Delhi NCR Weather: Yellow Alert Active as Western Disturbance Brings Relief

  8. Madhya Pradesh Forms SIT To Investigate Deaths Of 14 Children Linked to Contaminated Cough Syrup