IND-W Vs PAK-W, Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 Toss Update: India To Bat First In Colombo - Check Playing XIs

IND-W to bat first against PAK-W in Colombo
No Handshakes were exchanged between the two skippers at the toss
IND-W made one change to their playing XI
Pakistan women's team skipper Fatima Sana won the toss and decided to bowl first in their ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025 match at the R Premadasa against India on Sunday, October 4.
IND-W Vs PAK-W - Playing XIs
Pakistan Women (Playing XI): Muneeba Ali, Sadaf Shamas, Sidra Amin, Rameen Shamim, Aliya Riaz, Sidra Nawaz(w), Fatima Sana(c), Natalia Pervaiz, Diana Baig, Nashra Sandhu, Sadia Iqbal
India Women (Playing XI): Pratika Rawal, Smriti Mandhana, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh(w), Sneh Rana, Renuka Singh Thakur, Kranti Gaud, Shree Charani
IND-W Vs PAK-W, ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025: Captain Speak
Harmanpreet Kaur - We played a good series here before the WC. We're thinking positively and are looking to do well. One unfortunate change - Amanjot isn't playing (she's ill), Renuka Thakur replaces well. We've gelled well as a team and looking forward to today's contest.
Fatima Sana - We're going to bowl first, looks like there could be some moisture on the wicket. One change for us - Sadaf Shamas replaces Omaima Sohail - our confidence is great, hopefully we'll play better today. Anything under 250 could be a good chase.
IND-W Vs PAK-W, ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025: H2H
ODI Matches played: 11
ODI Wins/Losses: India wins (11); Pakistan wins (0)