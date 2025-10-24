IND Vs AUS: Ravichandran Ashwin Points Finger At India's Decision To Drop Kuldeep Yadav From 2nd ODI

Former India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin pointed fingers at the Indian backroom staff for leaving out Kuldeep Yadav in the bench after the 2nd ODI loss in Adelaide

Rohan Mukherjee
Ravichandran Ashwin Points Finger At Indias Decision To Drop Kuldeep Yadav From 2nd ODI
Kuldeep Yadav celebrates after taking a wicket in an ODI match File Photo
  • Ravichandran Ashwin furious with India's decision to drop Kuldeep Yadav in the 2nd ODI

  • Ashwin praises Harshit Rana, but believes that India needs a serial wicket taker

  • The 3rd ODI between India and Australia will take place on October 25, Saturday 9:00AM onwards at the Sydney Cricket Ground

Former India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has pointed fingers at the Indian backroom staff for their decision to omit Kuldeep Yadav from the playing XI in the 2nd of the 3-match ODI series against Australia.

Ravichandran Ashwin's comments came after the Indian team, led by Shubman Gill, failed to stage a comeback in the 2nd ODI. The Men in Blue had to endure a tough 2-wicket loss in Adelaide and see Australia seal the series 2-0 before the 3rd ODI in Sydney.

India's inefficiency with the ball turned out to be the biggest reason behind the loss, which also led to the nation's 7th series defeat in their last 13 bilaterals since 2020. Shubman Gill, who is on his debut ODI series as captain, will be desperate to clinch a victory in the 3rd match ahead of the 5-match T20I series.

Many believe that India would not have been in this situation against Australia if they kept Kuldeep Yadav in the playing XI for the Adelaide ODI alongside the pacers.

Spin was as effective as pace in the Adelaide surface, something that was evident in the 1st innings itself. Opposing leg-spinner Adam Zampa had the Indian batters fumbling in front of his his leg-spin as he registered man of the match winning figures of 4/60.

He was responsible for the crucial wickets of Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, KL Rahul and Washington Sundar, 4 batters who could have taken India to a total of above 300.

When Adam Zampa had such an impact with his leg-spin for Australia, Kuldeep Yadav, too, could have been the point of difference for India and that's what Ashwin pointed out as well.

While speaking on his latest YouTube video, Ravichandran Ashwin stated that the key to winning matches is taking wickets regularly, something the Indian bowling couldn't do. He also pointed out Zampa's brilliant spell and claimed that the Australian batters would have struggled against Kuldeep Yadav.

"Look at Adam Zampa - he took four wickets, and his ball spins too. Think about it, has Cooper Connolly ever faced Kuldeep? Matthew Short, maybe here and there. Alex Carey has faced him but struggled. Mitchell Owen hasn't played him at all. This Australian batting lineup hasn't seen Kuldeep before." - Ashwin said on his YT show Ash Ki Baat.

Ashwin Wants Kuldeep Yadav To Start In Sydney; Praises Harshit Rana But Feels India Need Something Extra

The 39-year-old then pointed fingers at the Gautam Gambhir-led backroom staff, claiming that Kuldeep's exclusion was not a wise call and that he should get game time in Sydney.

"Leaving him out isn't the wisest call. I hope he gets a game in Sydney." - Ashwin added.

Ashwin also had words of praise for under fire pacer Harshit Rana for his efforts with the bat and ball, but the former off-spinner feels India needs something extra.

"Harshit Rana has contributed with both bat and ball, but Kuldeep offers something extra - he is a proven wicket-taker." - Ashwin concluded.

