IND Vs AUS 3rd ODI: India Look To Avoid Historic Series Whitewash Against Australia; First Time In 41 Years

Shubman Gill's Team India could endure their first ODI series whitewash since 2022 when they take on Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Saturday, October 25

Rohan Mukherjee
India Look To Avoid Historic Series Whitewash Against Australia; First Time In 41 Years
Australia's Cooper Connolly, left, shakes hands with India's Virat Kohli following the one day international cricket match between Australia and India in Adelaide, Australia, Thursday, Oct. 23, 2025. | Photo: AP/James Elsby
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Shubman Gill's Team India aim to avoid a historic 3-0 drubbing against Australia in Sydney

  • India are yet to lose 3 consecutive ODI matches since January 2022

  • South Africa were the last team to hand India 3 back-to-back ODI losses to India

  • India Vs Australia 3rd ODI to be live streamed on JioHotstar app/website and Star Sports network

When Shubman Gill's Team India take on the field tomorrow for the 3rd and series concluding ODI against Australia, they will be looking to avoid a defeat at any cost. In a ground which has historically favoured the hosts, the Men in Blue will arrive with slim hopes in Sydney in front of a new and exciting Aussie side.

The first 2 ODIs showcased just how far India look away from being at their best. If the 1st ODI was a case of lost momentum due to the stop-start nature in Perth, the 2nd ODI was a comprehensive loss against a side, which is also relatively new.

Shubman Gill's start to life as ODI captain has surely been difficult, but it can become embarrassing, if his side doesn't avoid a loss. After already losing the series 2-0, they must have learnt many lessons and to end the series 2-1, they will have to be at their ultimate best.

The Aussies have an overwhelming ODI record over India at the Sydney Cricket Ground with the visitors winning only 2 matches at the venue in 19 meetings. Australia have claimed 16 victories and are unbeaten there since 2018. England is the last side to have defeated them in the venue.

It will also be the first time in 41 years that an Indian side could lose 3 consecutive ODI matches in a series against Australia. The last time it happened was way back in 1984, when a Kim Hughes-led Aussie team crushed the Indians 3-0 in a 5-match series with 2 ODIs coming out with no result.

India have never been swept away by Australia in a series but that could change tomorrow. If that does happen, then the Indians will also lose 3 back-to-back ODIs for the first time since 2022 when South Africa whitewashed KL Rahul's side 3-0 away from home.

If Mitchell Marsh's side claim victory in Sydney, they will extend their unbeaten streak to 3 matches with Australia winning each of their previous two meetings at the venue in 2020. In the last 10 years, India have been victorious only once in a 6-wicket win back in 2016.

The Sydney Cricket Ground has also been a kryptonite for Virat Kohli, who has scored only 33 runs from 4 matches with a best of 21 during the 2012 CB series.

With odds and history all against Team India, an improved and inspiring performance is expected from the visitors. One that will not only help them avoid a whitewash, but also give a perfect send off to Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, who will play their last game on Australian soil tomorrow.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India.

Published At:
