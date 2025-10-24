India Vs Australia: Virat Kohli To Retire After Adelaide ODI? Sunil Gavaskar Analyses ‘Gloves Off’ Gesture

India's Virat Kohli, right, waves to supporters as he leaves the field following the one day international cricket match between Australia and India in Adelaide, Australia, Thursday, Oct. 23, 2025. | Photo: AP/James Elsby

India's Virat Kohli, right, waves to supporters as he leaves the field following the one day international cricket match between Australia and India in Adelaide, Australia, Thursday, Oct. 23, 2025. | Photo: AP/James Elsby