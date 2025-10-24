India Vs Australia: Virat Kohli To Retire After Adelaide ODI? Sunil Gavaskar Analyses ‘Gloves Off’ Gesture

Sunil Gavaskar addresses Virat Kohli's gesture at Adelaide as non-significant
Kohli received a warm ovation from the Australian crowd during the ODI
Kohli's consecutive ducks spark retirement speculation among fans
Virat Kohli's gloved wave to the Adelaide Oval crowd on October 23, following his dismissal in the second ODI against Australia, prompted widespread retirement speculation among fans.
Xavier Bartlett dismissed the 36-year-old for a duck, his second consecutive in the series. Kohli then walked off the pitch, raising his gloves at the crowd, which fans have interpreted as a sign of his impending exit from international cricket.
However, despite the raised eyebrows, cricket legend Sunil Gavaskar insisted the gesture held no hidden farewell. "Don't try to find hidden meaning in that gesture," he affirmed, adding that Kohli merely acknowledged fan appreciation.
Gavaskar Clarifies Kohli's Gesture
Gavaskar highlighted the "wonderful ovation" Kohli received as he walked out to bat at Adelaide
"It was truly heartwarming because the majority of the crowd were Australians," he noted. "Yes, there were lots of Indians there, but most of the crowd were Australians, recognising what he's done for the game. That ovation was particularly special."
Regarding the gesture itself, Gavaskar added, "No, it's not the end. Look, where he was going – where the players come down from – is where the members' stand is. The members' stand is where former players, administrators, and others sit."
"I think he was just acknowledging the ovation they were giving him. Don't try to read too much into it," he concluded.
Kohli's ODI Form And Future
Though he returned to India's ODI squad for the series, Kohli made a rough start, recording two consecutive ducks. Nonetheless, fans generally, Gavaskar included, anticipate his participation in the upcoming Sydney game. Kohli remains a part of India's plans through to the 2027 World Cup, with widespread expectation for his continued involvement.
Meanwhile, Australia sealed the series 2-0 after India lost the second ODI at Adelaide Oval by two wickets in 46.2 overs. India scored 264/9 batting first, with Rohit Sharma contributing 73 runs and Shreyas Iyer adding 61. Australian bowlers excelled, notably Xavier Bartlett (3/39) and spinner Adam Zampa (4/60).
The third ODI in Sydney offers India a final opportunity to salvage pride, while Australia eye a historic clean sweep.