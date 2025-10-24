India Vs Australia Preview 3rd ODI: Men In Blue Seek To Avoid Whitewash In Ro-Ko's Swansong Down Under

Australia's Cooper Connolly, left, shakes hands with India's Virat Kohli following the one day international cricket match between Australia and India in Adelaide, Australia, Thursday, Oct. 23, 2025. | Photo: APJames Elsby

Australia's Cooper Connolly, left, shakes hands with India's Virat Kohli following the one day international cricket match between Australia and India in Adelaide, Australia, Thursday, Oct. 23, 2025. | Photo: APJames Elsby