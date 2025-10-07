Australia Vs Pakistan Preview, ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: AUS Favourites Against Winless PAK

Australia eye another dominant win as struggling Pakistan look to find footing in ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Colombo clash

P
PTI
Updated on:
Updated on:
Australia Vs Pakistan Preview, ICC Women’s World Cup 2025
Australia Vs Pakistan Preview, ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: Pakistan's Sidra Amin plays a shot during the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup match between India and Pakistan at Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, Sri Lanka. Photo: AP
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Australia will face Pakistan in the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 in Colombo on Wednesday

  • The defending champions enter as firm favourites after their dominant win over New Zealand, while Pakistan remain winless in the tournament

  • Alyssa Healy’s side will look to fine-tune their plans before tougher fixtures against England, India and South Africa

Australia's near-flawless start to the campaign will make them firm favourites against a Pakistan side still searching for a settled look when the two mismatched teams face off in an ICC Women's World Cup match in Colombo on Wednesday.

Australia's sublime form has stood in contrast to the performances of other teams in the global showpiece event with the Alyssa Healy-led side being the only one so far to score a 300-plus total.

Another big score could be in the offing against a weak Pakistan side that has looked clueless against Bangladesh and India in the two previous matches.

Australia's massive 89-run win over Trans-Tasmanian rivals New Zealand after setting a 300-plus total showed how motivated the Southern Stars are as defending champions who are eyeing a record-extending eighth World Cup title.

Even though the likes of opener Alyssa Healy, Beth Mooney and Annabel Sutherland have faltered, Ashleigh Gardner came up with a match-winning century against New Zealand in Indore to make it a one-sided contest in the end.

Backed by the pace of Annabel Sutherland and spin of Sophie Molineux, who has shaped up well for the slow sub-continent wickets, Australia will take the match against Pakistan to further streamline their strategy before taking on tougher teams like England, India and South Africa in the competition.

Related Content
Related Content

Their three-match ODI series against India has prepared them well for the grind on subcontinental wickets and it's unlikely that Pakistan, who have lost to Bangladesh and India and are currently placed last in the eight-team tournament, will trouble them here.

Australia's abandoned match against Sri Lanka at the R. Premadasa Stadium here on Saturday though would have come as a dampener given that it robbed them of the opportunity to earn two points and go top of the charts.

However, rested and refreshed, Australia would look to double down on Fatima Sana's Pakistan, who have lacked cohesion and been found wanting in all departments of the game in the matches against Bangladesh (lost by 7 wickets) and India (lost by 88 runs).

The lack of depth in batting, and absence of quality middle-order batters, has seen Pakistan manage two 100-plus scores so far in the tournament with stalwarts like Sidra Amin, Fatima Sana and Muneeba Ali struggling.

Their bowling, led by skipper Sana and Diana Baig, too struggled for line and length against Bangladesh, giving away 18 runs in extras, though they gave an improved performance against arch-foes India with Baig taking a four-for.

The batters, though, again produced a below-par show to lose their second successive game despite Sidra Amin's half century.

It's unlikely that Pakistan's familiarity with the conditions -- they have played both their World Cup matches at the Premadasa Stadium -- is going to matter a lot given Australia's balance and experience.

Teams (From):

Australia Women: Alyssa Healy (C), Darcie Brown, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Heather Graham, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Tahlia McGrath, Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Voll, Georgia Wareham.

Pakistan Women: Fatima Sana (C), Aliya Riaz, Diana Baig, Eyman Fatima, Muneeba Ali, Nashra Sandhu, Natalia Pervaiz, Omaima Sohail, Rameen Shamim, Sadaf Shamas, Sadia Iqbal, Shawaal Zulfiqar, Sidra Amin, Sidra Nawaz, Syeda Aroob Shah. PTI AM PM AM PM PM

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the Asia Cup 2025, News updates, Asia Cup 2025 Schedule, Asia Cup teams' Squad, Asia Cup Points table, and stats.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Australia Announce ODI, T20I Squads For Series Vs India: Starc Returns, Cummins Omitted

  2. Aminul Islam Re-elected Bangladesh Cricket Board President, Khaled Mashud Among New Directors

  3. IND-W Vs PAK-W, ICC Women’s World Cup: MCC Delivers Final Word On Muneeba Ali Run-Out Controversy

  4. Mithali Raj, Ravi Kalpana Get Dedicated Sections At ACA-VDCA Stadium Amid Women’s World Cup 2025

  5. Bangladesh Vs England, ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Guwahati Weather Forecast And Barsapara Stadium Pitch Report

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Shanghai Masters 2025: Rinderknech Upsets Zverev, Medvedev Advances

  2. Shanghai Masters 2025: Arthur Rinderknech Upsets Alexander Zverev Again

  3. China Open Final: Amanda Anisimova Beats Linda Noskova, Claims Her Second WTA 1000 Title Of 2025

  4. Shanghai Masters 2025: Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard Downs Taylor Fritz To Set Up Holger Rune Meeting

  5. Shanghai Masters 2025: Novak Djokovic Survives Yannick Hanfmann Test To Reach Last 16

Badminton News

  1. Pramod Bhagat Wins Three Gold Medals At Abia Para Badminton International

  2. India At Korea Open Super 500 Preview: HS Prannoy, Ayush Shetty To Spearhead Challenge

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Match Report, China Masters Final: Heartbreak For Sat-Chi Who Went Down In Straight Sets

  4. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Highlights, China Masters Final: Indian Pair Goes Down In Straight Games

  5. China Masters 2025: Satwik-Chirag Sail Into The Final With Win Over Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Violence over Statehood, Sixth Schedule in Ladakh Halts LAHDC Election Process

  2. PM Modi Condemns Shoe Attack on CJI Gavai, Calls Act ‘Utterly Reprehensible’

  3. UP Weather Today: Hailstorm Alert Issued as Western Disturbance Brings Heavy Rain

  4. BJP For An Alliance With Vijay, Annamali Finds Out ‘Ideological Affinity’ With TVK

  5. Battle Royale for the Chaudhar in Haryana

Entertainment News

  1. Jhumkewali: A Flirty & Audacious Peek Into The Secret Havens Of Sapphic Love In 70s Bombay

  2. Talvar at 10 | Between Fact, Fiction & The Hungry Eye Of Public Storytelling

  3. 15 Years Of The Social Network | Revisiting Anxieties Around The Internet & Human Connection

  4. Bhagat Singh’s Many Rebirths On Screen: The Man, The Myth, The Moving Image

  5. Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Review | Predictable, Deeply Unfelt, And Hammed Up

US News

  1. Trump Administration Labels Certain U.S. Cities As ’War Zones’

  2. Trump Threatens Mass Layoffs, Targets Democrat Programs Amid Government Shutdown

  3. White House Says Layoffs ‘Imminent’ As Plan To Reopen U.S. Government Collapses

  4. The US Government Shuts Down Over Funding Plan Impasse

  5. Trump Threatens 100 per cent Tariff on Foreign Films, Alarming Hollywood

World News

  1. Nobel Prize 2025 Explained: Full Schedule, Key Contenders, And Why The Peace Prize Is Being Watched Closely?

  2. Israel Deports 171 Activists, Including Greta Thunberg, After Gaza Flotilla Interception

  3. PM’s Principal Secretary Urges Indian Professionals Abroad to Return Amid H-1B Visa Hike

  4. North Korea’s Kim Jong Un Visits 5000-Tonne Naval Destroyer

  5. Political Deadlock In France As President Macron Accepts PM Lecornu’s Resignation

Latest Stories

  1. Horoscope Today, October 7, 2025: What’s in Store for Aries, Sagittarius, Capricorn & More

  2. Spiti and Its World of Snow Leopards—A Remarkable Count 

  3. Indirect Talks Between Hamas And Israel To Continue In Egypt, Trump Says Chance Of A Deal Is 'Really Good'

  4. Man Appeals Conviction In Gisèle Pelicot Case, Claims He 'Never Intended' To Rape Her

  5. Aminul Islam Re-elected Bangladesh Cricket Board President, Khaled Mashud Among New Directors

  6. Delhi NCR Weather: Coolest October in Two Years as Rain Brings 8°C Temperature Drop

  7. Lawyer Who Attacked CJI Says 'God Provoked Me To Do It', Ready To Face Jail

  8. Battle Royale for the Chaudhar in Haryana