Australia Vs Namibia, T20 World Cup Warm-Up: Selector, Head Coach Take Field For Aussies

The winners of the 2021 edition of the tournament, Australia have allowed their players some time at home after the completion of the Indian Premier League 2024

Adam Zampa took three wickets for Australia against Namibia Photo: X/@cricketcomau
Facing severe player shortage, Australia were forced to field national selector George Bailey and head coach Andrew McDonald in their win against Namibia in the first warm-up game for the Aussies at the ICC T20 World Cup 2024. (More Cricket News)

With only nine players in their contingent, Australia had to bring as many as four members of the support staff to the field against Namibia.

The winners of the 2021 edition of the tournament, Australia have allowed their players some time at home after the completion of the Indian Premier League 2024.

Three key players of the Australian side, Pat Cummins, Travis Head, Mitchell Starc, were involved in the final of the IPL 2024 which took place just last Sunday, May 26. The trio alongside other players who were part of the IPL - Cameron Green, Marcus Stoinis and Glenn Maxwell - are also currently at home and expected to join the squad in some days.

The situation forced support staff members to take the field.

The 46-year-old fielding coach Andre Borovec also took the field alongside Bailey when skipper Mitchell Marsh opted to bowl against Namibia.

When Marsh and Hazlewood went back to the dressing room, McDonald and 49-year-old batting coach Brad Hodge had to step on the field.

However, the player shortage did not affect Australia's performance as they thrashed Namibia by seven wickets in their first of the two warm-up games before the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 begins.

After skipper Marsh opted to bowl, pacer Josh Hazlewood stifled Namibian batters bowling a dream spell where his first three overs were all maidens. Hazlewood also dismissed the opposition opening pair in his new ball spell.

Hazlewood's discipline and Zampa's three wickets helped Australia restrict Namibia to just 119. The target was then achieved in just 10 overs with David Warner scoring a blazing half-century.

