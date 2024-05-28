Cricket

Bangladesh Vs USA Report, T20 World Cup Warm-Ups: Match Abandoned - Find Out Why

Bangladesh have another warm-up game ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 group stage, scheduled against India in New York on June 1. The United States too have a second warm-up match, slated against Nepal on May 30 in Texas

File
Bangladesh take on Sri Lanka on June 7 in their T20 World Cup 2024 opener in Dallas. Photo: File
info_icon

Bangladesh's ICC T20 World Cup 2024 warm-up match against hosts United States on Tuesday (May 28) has been abandoned without a ball bowled. The adverse weather conditions at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas (Texas) have been cited as the reason for the match being cancelled. (Full IPL Coverage | More Cricket News)

"The warm-up match between Bangladesh and the USA at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas today has been canceled due to the conditions of the facilities following the adverse weather that has affected the area," a post by the Bangladesh Cricket Board on social media platform X read.

Central and southern US have been ravaged by severe thunderstorms and tornadoes in the past few weeks, and the warm-up game between Bangladesh and USA felt its impact. Texas received a tornado warning in the morning, as per cricket journalist Peter Della Penna.

Bangladesh have another warm-up game, scheduled against India in New York on June 1. The United States too have a second warm-up match, slated against Nepal on May 30 in Texas.

In the preliminary stage of the T20 World Cup, USA are placed in Group A alongside India, Pakistan, Canada and Ireland. The home team will kick off their campaign with the opening match of the tournament, against neighbours Canada in Dallas.

On the other hand, Bangladesh are in group D alongside Sri Lanka, South Africa, the Netherlands and Nepal. The Bangla Tigers will take on sub-continental arch-rivals Sri Lanka in their campaign opener on June 8 in Dallas.

