Sports

AUS Vs ENG, T20 WC: Mitch Marsh And Co Decimate Jos Buttler’s Men At Kensington Oval - In Pics

Australia emerged victorious after their clinical all-round performance in their second T20 World Cup fixture against arch-rivals England at the Kensington Oval in Barbados on Saturday. After winning the toss, Jos Buttler put the Aussies to bat first. The openers flew away with a strong start. However, England came back into the contest with timely wickets. Cameos from the middle and lower order took Australia past 200. In reply, Jos Buttler and Phil Salt took matters into their own hands and started very well but Adam Zampa had other plans and broke their momentum. It was all one-way traffic since then as Australia took home the victory by 36 runs as well as points to set their platform for progression into the next stage of the T20 World Cup.