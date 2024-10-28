Cricket

AUS Vs PAK: Australia Announce T20I Squad For Pakistan Tour, Captain To Be Named Later

Josh Inglis, Adam Zampa and Matt Short are in the mix to fill in for Mitch Marsh as skipper against Pakistan for the T20I series that gets underway from November 4

2024 T20 Cricket World Cup AUS vs BAN Photos_10
Australia's Adam Zampa | Photo: AP/Lynne Sladky
Cricket Australia have announced their squad for the upcoming T20I series against Pakistan with its Test stars set to miss out on the series that concludes in the same week the Border-Gavaskar Trophy gets underway. (More Cricket News)

The likes of Josh Inglis, Adam Zampa and Matt Short are set to fill in the slots with regular captain Mitchell Marsh rested against Pakistan in the 13-man squad.

However, Cricket Australia head selector George Bailey has said that some players from the T20I team could join the Test squad for the first IND vs AUS Test in Perth after the final T20I at the Bellerive Oval on November 18.

Reportedly, only Inglis could be considered as an outside possibility to join the first Test, as the likes of Nathan McSweeney and teenager Sam Konstas deemed higher in the selection order, alongside Marcus Harris and Cameron Bancroft.

Mohammad Rizwan. - X/TheRealPCB
Pakistan Announce Squad For Australia, Zimbabwe White Ball Tours: Captain Not Yet Revealed

BY Outlook Sports Desk

“It is particularly encouraging to have Xavier, Spencer and Nathan back in the national setup,” said head selector George Bailey. “It’s another opportunity for them to continue to show their ability on the international stage, as they have done in the past.”

Australia T20I squad:

Sean Abbott, Xavier Bartlett, Cooper Connolly, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Aaron Hardie, Josh Inglis, Spencer Johnson, Glenn Maxwell, Matthew Short, Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa

