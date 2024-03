Sports

Sports World LIVE: Western Australia Face Tasmania In Sheffield Shield 2024 Final

The Sheffield Shield 2024 final match between Western Australia and Tasmania will start at the WACA Ground in Perth. With this match, the veteran wicket-keeper batter Matthew Wade will retire from domestic cricket. This match marks the last red-ball cricket match for Wade. Bangladesh Women host Australia for the first ODI match at the Shere Bangla Stadium in Dhaka and the Men's African Games will see the semifinal matches of Zimbabwe vs Kenya and Uganda vs Namibia. Follow the live cricket scores and updates of the world sports for today, 21 March 2024, here