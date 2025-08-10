CRY 2-2 LFC (3-2 PEN), FA Community Shield: Henderson’s Heroics Seals Title Win For Eagles

Crystal Palace vs Liverpool, FA Community Shield 2025: Dean Henderson saved two penalties to seal a 3-2 win in the shootout for Oliver Glasner's side

Crystal Palace vs Liverpool, FA Community Shield 2025 Dean Henderson
Crystal Palace's Dean Henderson celebrates after sealing the penalty win for his side.
  • Crystal Palace won 3-2 on penalties against Liverpool in the FA Community Shield 2025

  • After a 2-2 draw in regulation time, Crystal Palace sealed their win after Dean Henderson saved two spot kicks

  • Palace came back from behind twice against Liverpool, with Jean-Philippe Mateta and Ismaila Sarr scoring for Oliver Glasner's side

Dean Henderson was Crystal Palace's man of the hour as his shoot-out heroics helped the Eagles beat Liverpool 3-2 on penalties to win the Community Shield at Wembley on Sunday.

After a 2-2 draw in normal time, which saw Hugo Ekitike mark his Liverpool debut with a goal, Henderson saved two spot-kicks from Alexis Mac Allister and Harvey Elliott after Mohamed Salah had blazed his effort over the crossbar. 

Palace's triumph was clinched by substitute Justin Devenny, who rifled a sensational match-winning penalty into the roof of Alisson Becker's net for the FA Cup victors. 

With four different players making their Liverpool debuts, it took just four minutes for two of the Reds' big-money arrivals to announce themselves under the Wembley arch. 

Ekitike rounded off a passing move that lasted 66 seconds, which also involved nine of Liverpool's 11 players with a fine finish into the bottom-right corner after collecting Florian Wirtz's pass on the edge of the area. 

But when Virgil van Dijk tripped Ismaila Sarr inside the box 13 minutes later, Jean-Philippe Mateta restored parity from 12 yards after sending Alisson the wrong way with his well-taken penalty. 

Liverpool were playing in their first competitive match since the passing of Diogo Jota and retook the lead in the 21st minute through Jeremie Frimpong's cross-shot that looped over Henderson. 

However, Palace improved after the break and saw two efforts in quick succession from Chris Richards and Eberechi Eze repelled by Alisson, though their dominance was eventually rewarded in the 77th minute by Sarr's brilliant finish. 

Neither side were able to find the winning goal in the minutes that remained, with the encounter heading straight to penalties at Wembley, with Salah starting the shoot-out by lashing his spot-kick over. 

Henderson then saved from Mac Allister and Elliott to hand new Palace signing Borna Sosa the chance to seal the win, but he cannoned his effort onto the crossbar. But it mattered little, with Devenny stepping up to clinch the trophy with an emphatic penalty. 

Data Debrief: Defeat a good omen for Liverpool?

While much of the talk ahead of kick-off surrounded Liverpool's new-look squad, it was Palace who will make the headlines on Monday after lifting the Community Shield for the first time in the club's history. 

The Eagles have now won five of their seven matches at the new Wembley when used as a neutral venue, with FA Cup winners now beating the Premier League champions in the Community Shield in seven of the last nine showpiece matches. 

And Palace were worthy of their win after an improved second-half display, ending the game with an expected goals (xG) total of 2.03 from their 14 shots to Liverpool's 1.08 from their 12 efforts, though there were some bright sparks for Arne Slot's side. 

New signing Ekitike, whose goal was timed at three minutes and 48 seconds, was Liverpool's earliest strike in a final since Salah struck after two minutes against Tottenham in the 2018-19 Champions League final. 

While Slot said winning the trophy on Sunday would build a solid foundation for the upcoming season, he may be thankful Liverpool lost the game. Indeed, none of the last five Community Shield winners have gone on to win the Premier League title in the same season. 

