CRY Vs LIV Highlights, FA Community Shield Final: Crystal Palace Beat Liverpool In Penalties To Clinch Title

CRY Vs LIV Live Score, FA Community Shield Final: When Does Action Begin?
The live action for the FA Community Shield final match between Crystal Palace and Liverpool will start at 7:30 pm IST. The match will be played at Wembley Stadium on Sunday, 10 August.
CRY Vs LIV Live Score, FA Community Shield Final: How To Watch?
The Crystal Palace vs Liverpool, FA Community Shield 2025 fixture will be telecast on the Sony Sports Network in India. Simultaneously, it will also be live streamed on the SonyLIV app and website.
CRY Vs LIV Live Score, FA Community Shield Final: Preview
Wembley will host the first competitive match of the elite English football calendar as FA Cup winners Crystal Palace face Premier League champions Liverpool in the 2025 Community Shield.
This will be Palace's first appearance in the Community Shield, following their victory in the FA Cup last May, which marked their first major trophy. Although history is not on their side, none of the last four debutants in the Community Shield have managed to win the title, there is still hope for Palace. They have successfully retained key players like Eberechi Eze and captain Marc Guehi during the transfer window. Additionally, they have a strong record at Wembley, having won four of their last six matches at this neutral venue. Coupled with the fact that the previous season’s FA Cup winners have triumphed in seven of the last nine Community Shields, this should boost their morale as they take the field.
CRY Vs LIV Live Score, FA Community Shield Final: Starting XIs
CRY Vs LIV Live Score, FA Community Shield Final: Kickoff Soon!
The clash between Crystal Palace and Liverpool match will start soon. The players are doing their pre-match drills and the referees are also on the field. The preparations are done and the kickoff will be done on time.
CRY Vs LIV Live Score, FA Community Shield Final: Kickoff!
The match started on time in Wembley Stadium. Liverpool FC players are looking to take an early lead in the first half. Crystal Palace will try to avoid that.
2' - CRY 0-0 LIV
CRY Vs LIV Live Score, FA Community Shield Final: Goal!
Hugo Ekitike of Liverpool received a pass from Florian Wirtz at the edge of the box. Ekitike unleashed a powerful shot into the bottom right corner, leaving the goalkeeper with no chance to make a save. Additionally, Milos Kerkez of Liverpool delivered a dangerous lofted cross into the box, but it was intercepted.
10' - CRY 0-1 LIV
CRY Vs LIV Live Score, FA Community Shield Final: Penalty Goal!
Chris Kavanagh had a clear view of the play and called a foul on Virgil van Dijk of Liverpool. As a result, a penalty kick was awarded to Crystal Palace. Jean-Philippe Mateta stepped up to take the penalty and delivered a fantastic shot, striking the ball low into the right side of the net. Goalkeeper Alisson had no chance to save it!
20' - CRY 1-1 LIV
CRY Vs LIV Live Score, FA Community Shield Final: Goal!
Jeremie Frimpong of Liverpool received a pass and drove to the edge of the box before skillfully lobbing the ball over the goalkeeper and into the empty net, making the score 2-1. Meanwhile, the Crystal Palace players are exchanging short passes, trying to unlock the opposition's defence and execute a quick counterattack.
34' - CRY 1-2 LIV
CRY Vs LIV Live Score, FA Community Shield Final: Half-Time
Ibrahima Konate and Florian Wirtz of Liverpool FC were given the yellow cards just before the half-time. Seven minutes were added in the first half and the competition was intense during that time. But, Liverpool are in lead at the half-time.
Half-Time - CRY 1-2 LIV
CRY Vs LIV Live Score, FA Community Shield Final: 2nd Half Starts
The second half of the match started with Hugo Ekitike of Liverpool being adjudged offside. Liverpool FC are leading the match with one goal and Crystal Palace are giving their best to score many goals from here.
47' - CRY 1-2 LIV
CRY Vs LIV Live Score, FA Community Shield Final: Attempt Misses
Cody Gakpo of Liverpool attempted a shot from outside the box, but it was blocked. Ismaila Sarr from Crystal Palace squandered a scoring opportunity when he directed a powerful header from deep inside the box towards the net; however, his aim was off, and the ball narrowly missed the right post. Eberechi Eze of Crystal Palace then took the corner, but it went directly into a group of defenders, who successfully cleared the ball.
60' - CRY 1-2 LIV
CRY Vs LIV Live Score, FA Community Shield Final: Substitutions
The referee halted play to allow a substitution. Curtis Jones left the field and was replaced by Wataru Endo. Arne Slot then made another change, substituting Hugo Ekitike with Alexis Mac Allister.
73' - CRY 1-2 LIV
CRY Vs LIV Live Score, FA Community Shield Final: Goal!
Ismaila Sarr of Crystal Palace received a precise low pass inside the box and scored! His shot hit the right post and bounced in. Borna Sosa of Crystal Palace was substituted for Tyrick Mitchell.
85' - CRY 2-2 LIV
CRY Vs LIV Live Score, FA Community Shield Final: Penalties To Follow
Seven minutes were added in the second half and both teams failed to get a lead, and hence the match will go to the penalties. The team with more goals will win the match.
90+7' - CRY 2-2 LIV
CRY Vs LIV Live Score, FA Community Shield Final: Full Time!
Mohamed Salah started the penalties with a miss! Then, Jean-Philippe Mateta scored for Crystal Palace. The next players from both sides, Alexis Mac Allister and Eberechi Eze, missed their respective shots. Next, players from both sides - Cody Gakpo and Ismaila Sarr scored. Then, Harvey Elliott and Borna Sosa missed their respective attempts.
Dominik Szoboszlai of Liverpool scored and now, the onus was on Crystal Palace to score one more goal with one attempt left. Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson managed to get a hand on Justin Devenny's kick, but the ball went inside, and Crystal Palace won the match and the shield.
Full Time - CRY 2-2 LIV
CRY 3-2 LIV (Penalties)
Crystal Palace are the champions of the FA Community Shield final, when they defeated English champions Liverpool FC on Sunday at Wembley Stadium. That's all from our side. Goodbye and take care!