CRY Vs LIV Highlights, FA Community Shield Final: Crystal Palace Beat Liverpool In Penalties To Clinch Title

This will be Palace's first appearance in the Community Shield, following their victory in the FA Cup last May, which marked their first major trophy. Although history is not on their side, none of the last four debutants in the Community Shield have managed to win the title, there is still hope for Palace. They have successfully retained key players like Eberechi Eze and captain Marc Guehi during the transfer window. Additionally, they have a strong record at Wembley, having won four of their last six matches at this neutral venue. Coupled with the fact that the previous season’s FA Cup winners have triumphed in seven of the last nine Community Shields, this should boost their morale as they take the field.