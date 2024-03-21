Cricket

IPL 2024: Newly Appointed CSK Captain Ruturaj Gaikwad Reacts After Taking Over Dhoni

The legendary Dhoni handed over the CSK captaincy to Gaikwad a day before their IPL opener against Royal Challengers Bengaluru on Friday

PTI
21 March 2024
21 March 2024
       
Ruturaj Gaikwad will be leading the CSK franchise in IPL 2024. Photo: File Pic
Newly-appointed Chennai Super Kings captain Ruturaj Gaikwad has been handed a "huge" responsibility but with the likes of MS Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja still there to guide him in the field, he is breathing easy. (More Cricket News)

Having joined the franchise in 2019, Gaikwad has established himself in the team but leading the side will be a massive challenge.

"It is a privilege. More than that, it is a huge responsibility but I am really excited because of the kind of group we have. Everyone's experienced enough so not much of a thing for me to do," said Gaikwad in a short video posted by CSK on social media.

Dhoni will very much be there to help him in decision-making and so will be Jadeja and Ajinkya Rahane, who batted at a head-turning strike rate of 172.49 last season.

"Plus I have Mahi bhai in the team, Jaddu bhai and Ajju bhai (Rahane) as well, who has been a great captain, to guide me. So nothing much to worry about. Looking forward to enjoy it," added the opener.

Gaikwad, a stylish opener, had a memorable run last year, aggregating 590 runs in 16 games at an impressive strike rate of 147.50. His breakout year was 2021 when he amassed 635 runs in 16 games.

The 27-year-old is not new to captaincy, having led the Indian team to the gold medal in the Asian Games last year. He has also led his state side Maharashtra. Gaikwad has also played six ODIs and 19 T20 Internationals.

