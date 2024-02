Sports

NZ Vs AUS, 2nd T20I: Adam Zampa, Pat Cummins Hand Australia A 72-Run Over New Zealand - In Pics

Adam Zampa took 4-34 as Australia rolled New Zealand for 102 in 17 overs to win the second T20I by 72 runs and take an insurmountable 2-0 lead in the three-match series. The Australians will head towards the T20 World Cup in the Caribbean and United States in June with more confidence after a comprehensive series win over New Zealand which is the world’s second-ranked team. Australia won the first match by six wickets with a four off the last ball and the third match between the teams is at Eden Park on Sunday.