Nuns Got Bail, But The BJP Is Still Caught Between ‘A Rock And A Hard Place

Political leaders from all the major political parties in the state have been camping in the Durg to facilitate bail for the arrested nuns. At the same time, the Left and the Congress attacked the BJP for its ‘double standards’ in their approach towards Christians in Kerala and in North India. The arrest of the nuns has come as a bolt from the blue for the BJP in Kerala, at a time when they were trying to cement the newfound bonhomie with the Churches in the state. However, it is not the attack launched by political opponents that is most troubling the BJP state unit, but rather how a section within the leadership is exploiting this against the state unit led by Rajeev Chandrasekhar. Those who oppose Rajeev Chandrasekhar allege that the ‘overzealousness’ shown by the party leadership to ‘facilitate’ bail is a ‘deviation from the core principles’ of the BJP.