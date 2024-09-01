Cricket

Bengaluru Blasters Vs Mysore Warriors, Maharaja Trophy Final Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch

Bengaluru Blasters and Mysore Warriors will clash for the final of the Maharaja Trophy 2024 on Sunday in Bengaluru. Here are the live-streaming, squads and other details of the final match

After 30 league matches and two qualifiers, Bengaluru Blasters are set to face Mysore Warriors in the summit clash of the Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20 2024 on Sunday. The final match will be held at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. (More Cricket News)

Bengaluru Blasters won the first semifinal against Gulbarga Mystics by nine wickets on Friday to fix a seat in the final. Mysore Warriors followed them and registered a nine-run win over Hubli Tigers on Saturday to enter the final.

Krishnappa Gowtham celebrating after taking a wicket in Maharaja Trophy T20. - Photo: Maharaja Trophy T20
Maharaja Trophy 2024: Mysore Warriors Edge Out Hubli Tigers To Enter Final

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Karun Nair-led Mysore Warriors were second on the points table after the league stage whereas Mayank Agarwal's Bengaluru Blasters were the table-toppers. Now, both teams will be up against each other in the title clash.

Rahul Dravid's son Samit Dravid is in the Warriors along with Prasidh Krishna. Krishnappa Gowtham, who was the Player of the Match in the semifinal match, also makes Mysore Warriors strong contenders for the title this year.

Mysore Warriors Vs Bengaluru Blasters Full Squads:

Mysore Warriors: SU Karthik, Codanda Ajit Karthik, Karun Nair(c), Srinivas Sharath, Sumit Kumar(w), Manoj Bhandage, Jagadeesha Suchith, Harshil Dharmani, Krishnappa Gowtham, Vidyadhar Patil, Dhanush Gowda, Prasidh Krishna, Muralidhara Venkatesh, Kishan Bedare, Sagar Gowtham, Gautam Mishra, EJ Jasper, Deepak Devadiga, Samit Dravid, Smayan Srivastava, Sarfaraz Ashraf

Bengaluru Blasters: LR Chethan, Mayank Agarwal(c), Bhuvan Raju, Suraj Ahuja(w), Shubhang Hegde, Aniruddha Joshi, Kranthi Kumar, Naveen MG, Mohsin Khan, Lavish Kaushal, Santok Singh, Dega Nischal, Prateek Jain, Shivkumar Rakshith, Aditya Goyal, Varun Rao TN, Niranjan Naik, Varun Kumar HC, Shikhar Shetty, Bheem Rao Navale

Live Streaming details of Maharaja Trophy T20 2024 Final:

When and where is the Maharaja Trophy T20 2024 Final?

The Maharaja Trophy T20 2024 Final will be played at M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Sunday, 1st September. The match will start at 7:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will live telecast the Maharaja Trophy T20 2024 Final in India?

The Maharaja Trophy T20 2024 Final will be live telecast on Star Sports Networks in India. The match will be telecast across Star Sports 2 and Star Sports Kannada.

How to watch the live streaming of the Maharaja Trophy T20 2024 Final in India?

The Maharaja Trophy T20 2024 Final will be available for live-streaming on the Fancode app and website in India.

