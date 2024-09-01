Put in to bat first, Mysore Warriors had a shaky start, losing Karthik CA (6) and Karun Nair (4) to Vidwath Kaverappa and Kumar LR, respectively, leaving them at 14/2 before the fourth over concluded. Karthik SU (53) then counterattacked, scoring a half-century off 39 balls, supported by Sharath Srinivas (26) in a vital 61-run stand that steadied the innings. However, the middle order wobbled after Srinivas fell to Nishchit Pai and Karthik SU was run out in the 17th over.