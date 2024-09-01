Cricket

Maharaja Trophy 2024: Mysore Warriors Edge Out Hubli Tigers To Enter Final

Krishnappa Gowtham celebrating 1
Krishnappa Gowtham celebrating after taking a wicket in Maharaja Trophy T20. Photo: Maharaja Trophy T20
Mysore Warriors clinched a narrow 9-run victory over the Hubli Tigers in the thrilling second semifinal and entered the final of the Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20. A sharp spell from K Gowtham proved crucial in helping the Warriors defend their total of 177/8, despite a valiant unbeaten knock of 61 from Karthikeya KP. (More Cricket News)

Put in to bat first, Mysore Warriors had a shaky start, losing Karthik CA (6) and Karun Nair (4) to Vidwath Kaverappa and Kumar LR, respectively, leaving them at 14/2 before the fourth over concluded. Karthik SU (53) then counterattacked, scoring a half-century off 39 balls, supported by Sharath Srinivas (26) in a vital 61-run stand that steadied the innings. However, the middle order wobbled after Srinivas fell to Nishchit Pai and Karthik SU was run out in the 17th over.

The Warriors' innings seemed to be heading for a modest finish at 123/5, but explosive contributions from Harshil Dharmani (14 off 4), Manoj Bhandage (26 off 11), and lower-order batsmen K Gowtham (10*) and Vidyadhar Patil (11*) lifted them to a competitive 177/8. Kaverappa (2/28) and Kumar LR (3/27) led the bowling for Hubli Tigers, striking regularly to keep the Warriors in check.

In response, the Hubli Tigers made a strong start in the powerplay, reaching 55/3 despite losing Mohd. Taha (5) early. Impact player Thippa Reddy (33) provided a blistering cameo with three fours and three sixes but was dismissed by K Gowtham. KL Shrijith (19) attempted to continue the charge, but Gowtham struck again, removing him to leave the Tigers at 72/4.

Hubli Tigers Vs Mysore Warriors
Mysore Warriors Vs Hubli Tigers, semifinal match of Maharaja Trophy T20. Photo: Maharaja Trophy T20
Gowtham's impact was felt further when he dismissed Aneeshwar Gautam (6) and took a crucial catch to remove Manish Pandey (6), restricting Hubli Tigers to 95/5 in the 13th over.

Mayank Agarwal. - Maharaja Trophy
Maharaja Trophy: Mayank Agarwal's Bengaluru Blasters In Final After Defeating Gulbarga Mystics

A late surge from Karthikeya KP (61* off 32) kept the Tigers in the hunt, supported by Manvanth Kumar (21*), with a 73-run stand that brought the equation down to 20 runs needed from the final over. However, the Warriors’ Manoj Bhandage kept his nerve, conceding just 10 runs in the last over to seal a thrilling victory.

Karthikeya KP’s valiant knock, which included four fours and three sixes, went in vain as Hubli Tigers ended their innings at 168/6. K Gowtham's spell of 3/27 was the difference-maker for Mysore, helping them secure a place in the final.

Brief Scores:

Mysore Warriors won by 9 runs

Mysore Warriors 177/8 in 20 overs (Karthik SU 53 runs off 43 balls, Srinivas Sharath 26 runs off 26 balls, Manoj Bhandage 26 runs off 11 balls, Kumar LR 3/37, Vidwath Kaverappa 2/40)

Hubli Tigers 168/5 in 20 overs (Thippa Reddy 33 runs off 19 balls, Kathikeya KP 61* runs off 39 balls, Manvanth Kumar K 21* runs off 20 balls Gowtham 3/29)

