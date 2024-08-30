Maharaja Trophy: Mayank Agarwal's Bengaluru Blasters In Final After Defeating Gulbarga Mystics

Earlier, the Blasters had won the toss and inserted Mystics into batting first. Put in first, Luvnith Sisodia (41) and Devdutt Padikkal (13) got off to a flying start, scoring 17 runs in the first over, followed by another 14 runs in the second. However, Mohsin Khan halted the assault, castling Padikkal and then dismissing Sharath BR, in the third over. Sisodia had smashed five fours and two sixes, before a sharp catch by Kranthi Kumar off Lavish Kaushal brought an end to his 20-ball innings. The Gulbarga Mystics wrapped up the powerplay at 63/3.