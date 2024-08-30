Cricket

Maharaja Trophy: Mayank Agarwal's Bengaluru Blasters In Final After Defeating Gulbarga Mystics

Mayank Agarwal and Chethan LR starred with a century opening stand for the Blasters after their bowlers had done well earlier in the match to restrict Mystics to 155 all out

Mayank-agarwal-maharaja-trophy-cricket
Mayank Agarwal. Photo: Maharaja Trophy
Bengaluru Blasters are the first Maharaja Trophy finalists after their dominating win against Gulbarga Mystics in the first semifinal at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.  (More Cricket News)

An authoritative partnership of 124 runs in 73 balls between Chethan LR (89*) and Mayank Agarawal (52) breached the target of 156 in 17.1 overs. Earlier in the match, a comprehensive bowling performance including Kranthi Kumar (2/22), Shubhang Hegde (2/23), Mohsin Khan (2/25), and Lavish Kaushal (2/33) foiled Gulbarga’s endeavours with the bat.

Hubli Tigers players celebrate after their super over win over Bengaluru Blasters. - Maharaja T20
Triple Super Over In Maharaja Trophy! Hubli Tigers Win In Unprecedented Finish: Watch

BY Outlook Sports Desk

In response to the Gulbarga Mystics lowish total of 155, the Bengaluru Blasters began their pursuit with an explosive powerplay, darting to the highest powerplay total of the season at 78/0.

The Mystics had dropped Chethan LR twice in the first over and it proved costly as he thumped four fours and three sixes while Mayank Agarawal worked four boundaries and a six within the first six overs to put up a solid base for the Blasters.

Mayank Agarawal and Chethan LR brought up their 100-run partnership in 57 balls. Chethan LR completed a 26-ball half century while Mayank reached the milestone in 35 balls. It was Ritesh Bhatkal who finally removed Mayank Agarawal in the 13th over, leaving the score at 124/1. However, it was too late by then.

Bhuvan Raju (13*) joined Chethan LR and the pair cruised home with nine wickets and 17 balls to spare. Chethan LR’s unbeaten knock was studded with nine fours and four sixes.

Earlier, the Blasters had won the toss and inserted Mystics into batting first. Put in first, Luvnith Sisodia (41) and Devdutt Padikkal (13) got off to a flying start, scoring 17 runs in the first over, followed by another 14 runs in the second. However, Mohsin Khan halted the assault, castling Padikkal and then dismissing Sharath BR, in the third over. Sisodia had smashed five fours and two sixes, before a sharp catch by Kranthi Kumar off Lavish Kaushal brought an end to his 20-ball innings. The Gulbarga Mystics wrapped up the powerplay at 63/3.

The Gulbarga Mystics lost steam in the middle overs. Lavish Kaushal dismissed Smaran R (10), while Aneesh KV (7) and Vyshak Vijakumar (2) fell to Kranthi Kumar and Shubhang Hegde respectively as the Mystics faltered to 81/6 in 10 overs.

Ritesh Bhatkal (17) and Prithviraj Shekhawat (12) put on 32 runs before Kranthi Kumar accounted for Shekhawat in the 15th over. Bhatkal was then caught and bowled in the next over to leave the Mystics at 117/8 in 15.3 overs.

Yet again Praveen Dubey (26) was tasked with providing the finishing touches for the Gulbarga Mystics. He struck two sixes off Lavish Kaushal in the 19th over, combining with Wahid Faizan Khan (13) (Impact Player) for 38 runs in 25 balls. Santok Singh dismissed Dubey and Wahid Faizan Khan was run out in the final over as Gulbarga Mystics were bowled out for 155 in 19.5 overs.

Brief Scores

Bengaluru Blasters won by 9 wkts

Gulbarga Mystics 155/10 in 19.5 overs (Luvnith Sisodia 41 runs off 20 balls, Ritesh Bhatkal 17 runs off 13 balls, Praveen Dubey 26 runs off 17 balls, Kranthi Kumar 2/22, Shubhang Hedge 2/23, Mohsin Khan 2/25, Lavish Kaushal 2/33)

Bengaluru Blasters 159/1 in 17.1 overs (Chethan LR 89* runs in 51 balls, Mayank Agarawal 52 runs off 37 balls, Ritesh Bhatkal 1/20)

