Uttar Pradesh Vs Karnataka Live Streaming, Ranji Trophy Group C Round 5: When, Where To Watch Domestic Cricket Match

Uttar Pradesh are in sixth place in Group C of Ranji Trophy 2024-25 after four matches with five points, while Karnataka currently sit in the fourth spot with nine points

File photo of a Ranji Trophy cricket match.
Uttar Pradesh will welcome Karnataka at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow for their Elite Group C, Round 5 fixture of the ongoing Ranji Trophy 2024-25 season from Wednesday, November 13 onwards. Watch the Indian domestic cricket match live on TV and online. (More Cricket News)

The hosts lost their previous clash against Kerala in Thumba, going down by an innings and 117 runs that gave Kerala an additional point. UP were bowled out for 162 in the first innings and the hosts replied with a 395-run total. The visitors were then bundled out for 116 runs in 37.5 overs for the crushing defeat. UP are in sixth place in Group C after four matches with five points.

As for Karnataka, they played out a draw with Bengal in their last encounter. Mayank Agarwal's side currently sits in the fourth spot among the eight teams in Group C, with nine points.

Ranji Trophy 2024-25. - X | BCCI Domestic
Ranji Trophy Group C Round 4: Kerala Defeat UP By Innings And 117 Runs, Bengal Draw With Karnataka

BY PTI

Uttar Pradesh Vs Karnataka, Ranji Trophy Group C Round 5: Squads

Uttar Pradesh: Aryan Juyal (c & wk), Swastik Chikara, Priyam Garg, Madhav Kaushik, Akshdeep Nath, Nitish Rana, Saurabh Kumar, Ankit Rajpoot, Yash Dayal, Aaditya Sharma, Aaqib Khan, Kritagya Singh, Vipraj Nigam, Shivam Sharma, Siddharth Yadav, Vijay Kumar.

Karnataka: Mayank Agarwal (c), Nikin Jose, Devdutt Padikkal, R Smaran, Manish Pandey, Shreyas Gopal, Sujay Sateri, Hardik Raj, Vyshak Vijayakumar, Prasidh Krishna, Vasuki Koushik, Luvnith Sisodia, Mohsin Khan, Vidyadhar Patil, Kishan Bedare, Abhilash Shetty.

Uttar Pradesh Vs Karnataka, Ranji Trophy Group C Round 5: Live Streaming, Telecast Details

When and where will the Uttar Pradesh vs Karnataka, Ranji Trophy match be played?

The Uttar Pradesh vs Karnataka Ranji Trophy match will be played at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow between Wednesday, November 13, 2024 (starting at 9:30 AM IST on every day) and Saturday, November 16.

Where will the Uttar Pradesh vs Karnataka, Ranji Trophy match be telecast and live streamed?

Selected matches of the Ranji Trophy 2024-25 season will be available to stream live on the Jio Cinema app and website in India. On TV, the Sports 18 network channels will broadcast the matches.

