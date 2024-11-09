Cricket

Ranji Trophy Group C Round 4: Kerala Defeat UP By Innings And 117 Runs, Bengal Draw With Karnataka

Kerala defeated Uttar Pradesh by an innings and 117 runs. Bengal earned three points from the draw against Karnataka by virtue of their first innings lead and moved up to fourth position on the table with eight points. Here's the report of Ranji Trophy round 4 matches

Veteran spinner Jalaj Saxena grabbed six wickets as Kerala outclassed Uttar Pradesh by e to keep themselves close to a knockout berth from Group C of the Ranji Trophy in Thumba on Saturday. (More Cricket News)

Kerala now have 15 points and are placed second in the group behind Haryana (17), while UP are on fifth slot with five points after four rounds.

After most of the third day was interrupted by heavy rain and a leaky dressing room, Kerala were in no mood to wait for the mercy of the weather on the final day, bundling out UP, who resumed from overnight 66 for two, for 116.

Saxena-led Kerala bagged the remaining eight Uttar Pradesh wickets for a mere 50 runs to celebrate their second outright win of the season, and that too with a bonus point for an innings victory.

Meanwhile, the Kerala Cricket Association (KCA) apologised for the dressing room leakage fiasco.

“We deeply regret any inconvenience caused to players and officials and appreciate their understanding and patience.

“The KCA will assess and address the required improvements to enhance the infrastructure and withstand adverse weather events in the future,” the KCA informed through their X account.

Bengal hold Karnataka

Bengal earned three points from the draw against Karnataka by virtue of their first innings lead and moved up to fourth position on the table with eight points.

Once Bengal made 283 for five declared in their second innings to build an overall lead of 363 runs, the fate of the match was sealed.

Sudip Kumar Gharami made an unbeaten 101 (193b, 12x4, 2x6) and added 123 runs for the sixth wicket with Wriddhiman Saha (63 not out, 70b, 7x4, 1x6).

The home side made 110 for three before both the skippers agreed for a draw.

Mumbai bowler Shams Mulani (Right) being greeted after he took a 5-wicket haul during a Ranji Trophy match against Odisha, at Sharad Pawar Indoor Cricket Academy, in Mumbai. - PTI/PARSEKAR
Ranji Trophy Round 4, Group A: Shams Mulani, Himanshu Singh Help Mumbai Beat Odisha By An Innings And 103-Runs

BY PTI

Karnataka are placed fourth on the table with 9 points and they will face UP in their next fixture.

Bengal will travel to Indore to take on Madhya Pradesh, who defeated Bihar by an innings and 108 runs to earn seven points to move up to third place on the ladder.

Though both have similar points, MP are in third place because of their better net run rate – +1.15 against Karnataka’s +0.99.

Brief scores:

In Thumba: Uttar Pradesh 162 and 116 all out in 37.5 overs (Madhav Kaushik 36; Jalaj Saxena 6/41, Aditya Sarvate 3/15) lost to Kerala: 395 all out in 124.1 overs (Salman Nizar 93, Sachin Baby 83, Mohammed Azharuddeen 40; Aaqib Khan 3/51) by an innings 117 runs.

Kerala: 7 points; UP: 0.

In Patna: Madhya Pradesh 616 beat Bihar: 347 and 161 all out in 60.5 overs (Sakibul Gani 76 not out, Vaibhav Suryavanshi 41; Kumar Kartikeya Singh 4/40, Kulwant Khejroliya 3/33) by an innings and 108 runs.

MP: 7 points; Bihar: 0.

In Bengaluru: Bengal 301 and 283/5 declared in 81.4 overs (Sudip Kumar Gharami 101 not out, Wriddhiman Saha 63 not out; Vidyadhar Patil 3/53) drew with Karnataka 221 and 110/3 in 28 overs (R Smaran 35 not out, Manish Pandey 30 not out; Suraj Sindhu Jaiswal 3/27).

Bengal: 3 points, Karnataka: 1.

