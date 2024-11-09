Cricket

Ranji Trophy Round 4, Group A: Shams Mulani, Himanshu Singh Help Mumbai Beat Odisha By An Innings And 103-Runs

Mulani was adjudged the Player of the Match for his impact in the outcome of the match. He snared 11 wickets in the game which the hosts dominated after piling up a massive 602 for four declared

Mumbai bowler Shams Mulani (Right) being greeted after he took a 5-wicket haul during a Ranji Trophy match against Odisha, at Sharad Pawar Indoor Cricket Academy, in Mumbai. Photo: PTI/PARSEKAR
Spinner Shams Mulani (5/71) and Himanshu Singh (4/77) wreaked havoc by sharing nine wickets between them as defending champions Mumbai crushed Odisha by an innings and 103 runs in their Elite Group A match in the Ranji Trophy, on Saturday. (Streaming | More Cricket News)

Mulani was adjudged the Player of the Match for his impact in the outcome of the match. He snared 11 wickets in the game which the hosts dominated after piling up a massive 602 for four declared.

Odisha were shot out for 214 in the second innings after Mumbai captain Ajinkya Rahane imposed a follow-on. They could manage only 285 in their first essay.

Resuming at 126 for five on the final day, Odisha’s hopes of delaying the inevitable were dashed by Mulani when he trapped wicketkeeper-batter Aashirwad Swain (51) soon after he completed his half-century.

Shreyas Iyer acknowledges the crowd after scoring a double century on Day 2 of the Ranji Trophy match between Mumbai and Odisha in Mumbai. - PTI
Ranji Trophy Round 4, Group A Day 2: Shreyas Iyer's Double Ton Powers Mumbai Against Odisha

BY PTI

The rest of the Odisha batters could not trouble the scorers much as their innings folded in a jiffy. Mumbai earn a bonus point for their outright win.

Shreyas Iyer's 233 and Siddhesh Lad's unbeaten 169 had powered Mumbai to a mammoth first innings total.

Brief Scores:

Mumbai: 602/4d

Odisha: 285 & 214 in 72/5 overs (F/O) (Aashirwad Swain 51; Shams Mulani 5/71, Himanshu Singh 4/77).

