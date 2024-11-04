Mumbai Vs Odisha Live Streaming, Ranji Trophy 2024-25: When And Where To Watch Shreyas Iyer, Ajinkya Rahane Play

Defending champions Mumbai will welcome Odisha in the Group A Round 4 clash of the Ranji Trophy 2024-25. (More Cricket News)
Ajinkya Rahane-led Mumbai are in a tricky spot after first three matches having won just a solitary game with one loss and a draw in their kitty. They are currently fourth in Group A. The defending champions will be desperate to get their second win of the season and push themselves in the top two.
The defending champions are likely to get the services of star batter Shreyas Iyer, who is reportedly back in the squad for the Odisha match.
Odisha are without a win in their first three encounters. Their tournament opener against Tripura was abandoned due to rain and they managed to draw the second match against Jammu and Kashmir. Odisha were handed an innings defeat in their third match. For them, finishing in the top two and qualifying for the quarter-finals seems like a distant dream.
Mumbai Vs Odisha, Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Live Streaming
When is the Mumbai Vs Odisha, Ranji Trophy 2024-25 match?
The Mumbai Vs Odisha, Ranji Trophy 2024-25 match gets underway on Wednesday, November 6, from 9:30 AM.
Where is the Mumbai Vs Odisha, Ranji Trophy 2024-25 match?
The Mumbai Vs Odisha, Ranji Trophy 2024-25 match will be played at the Sharad Pawar Cricket Academy, BKC in Mumbai.
Where to watch the Mumbai Vs Odisha, Ranji Trophy 2024-25 match?
Selected matches of the Ranji Trophy 2024-25 will be available on the JioCinema application and website. On TV, Sports18 Network channels will broadcast the Ranji Trophy 2024-25 season.