Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26, Round 3 Group A Wrap: MP, Karnataka Stay Perfect; Tripura Defeat Rajasthan

Electing to bat, Tripura opening duo of Tejasvi Jaiwal (61 off 77) and Udiyan Bose (40 off 62) stitched 98 runs. Thereafter, Sridam Paul (50 off 61) and Rajat Dey (43 off 41) made useful contributions to take Tripura to 286 all out in 49.5 overs.