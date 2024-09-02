Karun Nair's Mysore Warriors Crowned Maharaja Trophy Champions After Thrashing Bengaluru Blasters In Final

Harshil Dharmani (6) was next to depart, cleaned up by Kranthi Kumar in the 15th over to leave Mysore Warriors at 119/3. Karun Nair’s first 34 balls saw 32 runs, but he broke the shackles in the 16th over, taking Shubhang Hegde for a six over extra cover. Manoj Bhandage (44*) also got going with two sixes in the same over.