Ranji Trophy 2024, 1st Quarter-Final Day 4 Report: Karnataka Need 268 More Runs To Win Against Vidarbha

The home side lost the remaining eight wickets for adding a mere 103 runs in a little less than two sessions and that gave Karnataka a reasonable opening

PTI
February 26, 2024

Karnataka players during the Ranji Trophy quarterfinal match against Vidarbha on Monday. Photo: X/ @BCCIdomestic
Karnataka batsmen set up a fascinating final day with a determined effort after pacers Vidwath Kaverappa and Vysakh Vijaykumar gave them a foothold against Vidarbha with splendid spells on the fourth day of their Ranji Trophy quarterfinal match in Nagpur on Monday. (More Cricket News)

Chasing a massive 371 to win, Karnataka were 103 for one at the close with captain Mayank Agarwal (61) and KV Aneesh (1) at the crease.

The visitors further need 268 runs on Tuesday for a remarkable victory.

But Karnataka should profusely thank Kaverappa (6/61) and Vijaykumar (4/81) for force-opening the door while bowling out Vidarbha for 196 in their second innings.

Vidarbha started the day on a strong note at 50 for no loss and ahead by 224 runs.

But the dismissal of opener Dhruv Shorey (57, 98b, 3x4) sparked a collapse as Kaverappa and Vijaykumar ripped through Vidarbha's innings with an intelligent effort.

The home side lost the remaining eight wickets for adding a mere 103 runs in a little less than two sessions and that gave Karnataka a reasonable opening.

Of course, Karnataka still needed 371 to win but Agarwal and Ravikumar Samarth went after the target in all earnestness adding 101 runs in 23.4 overs.

They scored at nearly five runs an over as Vidarbha bowlers began to wilt under the onslaught.

However, Samarth was castled by left-arm spinner Aditya Sarwate minutes before stumps to relieve Vidarbha.

Brief scores: Vidarbha: 460 & 196 all out in 57.2 overs (Dhruv Shorey 57, Karun Nair 34; Vidwath Kaverappa 6/61, Vysakh Vijayakumar 4/81) vs Karnataka: 286 & 103/1 in 26 overs (Mayank Agarwal 61 batting, R Samarth 40).

