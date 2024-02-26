Mumbai Indians batter Harmanpreet Kaur plays a shot during the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 match between Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Giants, at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.
Mumbai Indians batters Harmanpreet Kaur and Amelia Kerr run between the wickets during the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 match between Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Giants, at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.
Mumbai Indians batter Amelia Kerr plays a shot during the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 match between Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Giants, at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.
Gujarat Giants player Tanuja Kanwar celebrates after taking the wicket of Mumbai Indians batter Hayley Matthews during the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 match between Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Giants, at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.
Gujarat Giants player Tanuja Kanwar with teammate celebrates after taking the wicket of Mumbai Indians batter Hayley Matthews during the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 match between Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Giants, at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru
Mumbai Indians Shabnim Ismail celebrates after taking the catch of Gujarat Giants batter Ashleigh Gardner during the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 match between Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Giants, at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.
Mumbai Indians Amelia Kerr bowls a delivery during the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 match between Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Giants, at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.
Gujarat Giants batter Kathryn Emma Bryce plays a shot during the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 match between Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Giants, at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.
Mumbai Indians Amelia Kerr celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of Gujarat Giants Sneh Rana during the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 match between Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Giants, at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.
Mumbai Indians Shabnim Ismail celebrates after taking the wicket of Gujarat Giants batter Harleen Deol during the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 match between Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Giants, at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.
Gujarat Giants batter Beth Mooney plays a shot during the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 match between Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Giants, at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.
Mumbai Indians Shabnim Ismail with teammates celebrates after taking the wicket of Gujarat Giants batter Veda Krishnamurthy during the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 match between Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Giants, at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.
Mumbai Indians Shabnim Ismail celebrates after taking the wicket of Gujarat Giants batter Veda Krishnamurthy during the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 match between Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Giants, at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.