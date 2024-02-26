Sports

WPL 2024: Amelia Kerr, Shabnim Ismail Guide Mumbai Indians To Win Over Gujarat Giants

Easy did it for Mumbai Indians. The title holders put up a strong show with bat and ball to comprehensively beat Gujarat Giants by five wickets in match 3 of Women's Premier League 2024 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday, February 25. Chasing a modest target of 127 runs, Mumbai romped home with 11 balls to spare. Captain Harmanpreet Kaur stayed unbeaten on 46 and Amelia Kerr (31) supported her ably to make sure their team comfortably got over the line, despite a couple of quick wickets falling towards the end. With the facile win, Mumbai climbed to the top of the table with four points from their two games so far. Earlier, it was a golden combination of the young and the experienced that did wonders for Mumbai. Veteran seamer Shabnim Ismail and 23-year-old leggie Amelia Kerr came up with superb spells, helping the title holders restrict Gujarat Giants to a below-par total of 126 for nine.