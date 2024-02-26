Sports

WPL 2024: Amelia Kerr, Shabnim Ismail Guide Mumbai Indians To Win Over Gujarat Giants

Easy did it for Mumbai Indians. The title holders put up a strong show with bat and ball to comprehensively beat Gujarat Giants by five wickets in match 3 of Women's Premier League 2024 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday, February 25. Chasing a modest target of 127 runs, Mumbai romped home with 11 balls to spare. Captain Harmanpreet Kaur stayed unbeaten on 46 and Amelia Kerr (31) supported her ably to make sure their team comfortably got over the line, despite a couple of quick wickets falling towards the end. With the facile win, Mumbai climbed to the top of the table with four points from their two games so far. Earlier, it was a golden combination of the young and the experienced that did wonders for Mumbai. Veteran seamer Shabnim Ismail and 23-year-old leggie Amelia Kerr came up with superb spells, helping the title holders restrict Gujarat Giants to a below-par total of 126 for nine.

February 26, 2024

WPL 2024: Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Giants | Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak

Mumbai Indians batter Harmanpreet Kaur plays a shot during the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 match between Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Giants, at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

WPL 2024: Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Giants
WPL 2024: Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Giants | Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak
Mumbai Indians batters Harmanpreet Kaur and Amelia Kerr run between the wickets during the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 match between Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Giants, at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

WPL 2024: Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Giants
WPL 2024: Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Giants | Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak
Mumbai Indians batter Amelia Kerr plays a shot during the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 match between Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Giants, at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

WPL 2024: Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Giants
WPL 2024: Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Giants | Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak
Gujarat Giants player Tanuja Kanwar celebrates after taking the wicket of Mumbai Indians batter Hayley Matthews during the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 match between Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Giants, at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

WPL 2024: Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Giants
WPL 2024: Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Giants | Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak
Gujarat Giants player Tanuja Kanwar with teammate celebrates after taking the wicket of Mumbai Indians batter Hayley Matthews during the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 match between Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Giants, at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru

WPL 2024: Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Giants
WPL 2024: Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Giants | Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak
Mumbai Indians Shabnim Ismail celebrates after taking the catch of Gujarat Giants batter Ashleigh Gardner during the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 match between Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Giants, at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

WPL 2024: Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Giants
WPL 2024: Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Giants | Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak
Mumbai Indians Amelia Kerr bowls a delivery during the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 match between Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Giants, at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

WPL 2024: Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Giants
WPL 2024: Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Giants | Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak
Gujarat Giants batter Kathryn Emma Bryce plays a shot during the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 match between Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Giants, at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

WPL 2024: Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Giants
WPL 2024: Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Giants | Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak
Mumbai Indians Amelia Kerr celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of Gujarat Giants Sneh Rana during the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 match between Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Giants, at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

WPL 2024: Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Giants
WPL 2024: Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Giants | Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak
Mumbai Indians Shabnim Ismail celebrates after taking the wicket of Gujarat Giants batter Harleen Deol during the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 match between Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Giants, at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

WPL 2024: Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Giants
WPL 2024: Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Giants | Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak
Gujarat Giants batter Beth Mooney plays a shot during the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 match between Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Giants, at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

WPL 2024: Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Giants
WPL 2024: Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Giants | Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak
Mumbai Indians Shabnim Ismail with teammates celebrates after taking the wicket of Gujarat Giants batter Veda Krishnamurthy during the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 match between Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Giants, at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

WPL 2024: Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Giants
WPL 2024: Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Giants | Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak
Mumbai Indians Shabnim Ismail celebrates after taking the wicket of Gujarat Giants batter Veda Krishnamurthy during the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 match between Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Giants, at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

