Karnataka Vs Saurashtra Live Streaming, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024 Group B Round 3: When, Where To Watch Domestic T20 Match

Saurashtra are currently placed third, while Karnataka are in fourth position in the eight-team Group B of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024

Mayank Agarwal is leading Karnataka
Mayank Agarwal is leading Karnataka in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024. Photo: File
Karnataka will face Saurashtra in a round 3, Group B match of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024 in Indore on Wednesday (November 27). Watch the T20 domestic cricket game live on TV and online. (More Cricket News)

Karnataka are placed fourth in the eight-team Group B, having won one of their two games so far. Saurashtra are in third position, also with one win from two matches to their name but a superior net run rate (+0.127 as against +1.147).

Karnataka first lost to Uttarakhand by six runs, then defeated Tripura by five wickets. As for Saurashtra, they beat Sikkim by 54 runs and then suffered a five-wicket loss against Gujarat.

The tournament divides 38 teams into five groups, with A, B, and C consisting of eight teams each while groups D and E have seven teams apiece. The top two sides from each of the five groups will advance to the knockouts.

The five group toppers will seal spots for the quarter-finals, and the second-placed teams will be ranked from 6-10. The sixth-ranked team will also head to the last-eight stage, while teams placed 7-10 will meet in two pre-quarterfinal contests to proceed.

Karnataka Vs Saurashtra, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024: Squads

Karnataka: LR Chethan, Mayank Agarawal(c), Krishnan Shrijith(w), Smaran Ravichandran, Manoj Bhandage, Abhinav Manohar, Shubhang Hegde, Shreyas Gopal, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Vasuki Koushik, Vidyadhar Patil, Devdutt Padikkal, Manish Pandey, Praveen Dubey, Macneil Hadley Noronha, Manvanth Kumar L

Saurashtra: Harvik Desai(w), Tarang Gohel, Prerak Mankad, Sammar Gajjar, Vishvaraj Jadeja, Jay Gohil, Chirag Jani, Jaydev Unadkat(c), Dharmendrasinh Jadeja, Yuvraj Chudasama, Devang Karamta, Ankur Panwar, Hetvik Kotak, Parth Bhut, Siddhant Rana, Ruchit Ahir

Karnataka Vs Saurashtra, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024: Telecast, Live Streaming Details

When and where will the Karnataka vs Saurashtra game be played?

The Karnataka vs Saurashtra game will be played at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore on Wednesday, November 27, 2024 at 11am IST.

Where will the Karnataka vs Saurashtra match be telecast and live streamed?

The Karnataka vs Saurashtra match will be telecast on the Sports 18 Khel TV channel in India, and live streamed on the JioCinema app and website in India.

