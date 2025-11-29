Judges’ Work Stressful: Chief Justice Surya Kant

At Thyagraj Sports Complex on November 29, Surya Kant stresses recreation as essential "recharge" for judges battling long hours and stress
Inauguration of All India Judges Badminton event with Meghwal and Rijiju rally
Newly minted 53rd CJI ties message to pendency fights and health awareness, with Gavai-Nath closing ceremony set for November 30
Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant on Saturday emphasized the critical need for judges to engage in recreational activities to counter the immense stress and extended working hours inherent in their profession, speaking at the inaugural ceremony of the All India Judges Badminton Championship at the Thyagraj Sports Complex.
Sworn in as the 53rd CJI just five days prior on November 24, Justice Kant joined Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal and Minister Kiren Rijiju for a light-hearted badminton rally to kick off the two-day event, underscoring his personal buy-in to the message of fitness.
"The nature of work of judges is very stressful and involves a lot of sitting. All judges should participate in a recreational activity and make it a habit," CJI Kant told reporters, noting that nearly 75 High Court judges had converged for the championship, a testament to growing awareness of mental and physical health within the judiciary. He advocated tailoring pursuits to one's age and capacity stressing recreation as a vital "recharge" mechanism to sustain the demanding caseloads that often stretch into evenings and weekends. The event, supported by the Ministry of Law and Justice, approved by the Supreme Court, and tied to the FIT India initiative, drew participants from the apex court, High Courts, and even former CJI B.R. Gavai, who will preside over Sunday's closing along with Justice Vikram Nath.
Organized by former national shuttler Abantika Deka, the championship fosters camaraderie and sportsmanship among the black-robed fraternity, with Union Minister Meghwal hailing it as a "positive message" for societal fitness. CJI Kant's call resonates amid broader judicial wellness pushes, including his recent nod to pendency reduction as a top priority during his tenure until February 2027, and echoes precedents like Justice V.R. Krishna Iyer's innovative prison reforms emphasizing holistic care. As rackets flew and cheers rang out, the CJI's words landed like a well-placed smash: a reminder that even guardians of justice must pause to play.