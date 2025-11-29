Judges’ Work Stressful: Chief Justice Surya Kant

A Bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi upheld the Delhi High Court’s earlier ruling, stating there was no basis to interfere with the decision | Photo: PTI/Manvender Vashist Lav

A Bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi upheld the Delhi High Court’s earlier ruling, stating there was no basis to interfere with the decision | Photo: PTI/Manvender Vashist Lav