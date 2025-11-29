Judges’ Work Stressful: Chief Justice Surya Kant

At the launch of the All India Judges Badminton Championship, newly sworn-in CJI Surya Kant urges judicial colleagues to embrace sports and hobbies for mental recharge, highlighting long hours and high-pressure caseloads as silent killers of well-being amid a packed Thyagraj Stadium.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Pritha Vashishth
Updated on:
Updated on:
Supreme Court
A Bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi upheld the Delhi High Court’s earlier ruling, stating there was no basis to interfere with the decision | Photo: PTI/Manvender Vashist Lav
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • At Thyagraj Sports Complex on November 29, Surya Kant stresses recreation as essential "recharge" for judges battling long hours and stress

  • Inauguration of All India Judges Badminton event with Meghwal and Rijiju rally

  • Newly minted 53rd CJI ties message to pendency fights and health awareness, with Gavai-Nath closing ceremony set for November 30

Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant on Saturday emphasized the critical need for judges to engage in recreational activities to counter the immense stress and extended working hours inherent in their profession, speaking at the inaugural ceremony of the All India Judges Badminton Championship at the Thyagraj Sports Complex.

Sworn in as the 53rd CJI just five days prior on November 24, Justice Kant joined Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal and Minister Kiren Rijiju for a light-hearted badminton rally to kick off the two-day event, underscoring his personal buy-in to the message of fitness.

"The nature of work of judges is very stressful and involves a lot of sitting. All judges should participate in a recreational activity and make it a habit," CJI Kant told reporters, noting that nearly 75 High Court judges had converged for the championship, a testament to growing awareness of mental and physical health within the judiciary. He advocated tailoring pursuits to one's age and capacity stressing recreation as a vital "recharge" mechanism to sustain the demanding caseloads that often stretch into evenings and weekends. The event, supported by the Ministry of Law and Justice, approved by the Supreme Court, and tied to the FIT India initiative, drew participants from the apex court, High Courts, and even former CJI B.R. Gavai, who will preside over Sunday's closing along with Justice Vikram Nath.

Related Content
Related Content

Organized by former national shuttler Abantika Deka, the championship fosters camaraderie and sportsmanship among the black-robed fraternity, with Union Minister Meghwal hailing it as a "positive message" for societal fitness. CJI Kant's call resonates amid broader judicial wellness pushes, including his recent nod to pendency reduction as a top priority during his tenure until February 2027, and echoes precedents like Justice V.R. Krishna Iyer's innovative prison reforms emphasizing holistic care. As rackets flew and cheers rang out, the CJI's words landed like a well-placed smash: a reminder that even guardians of justice must pause to play.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Janakpur Bolts Vs Sudur Paschim Royals, Live Score NPL 2025: Sanjay Krishnamurthy Gets JAB Out Of Trouble

  2. WPL 2026: Five Key Takeaways From Women's Premier League Schedule

  3. WPL 2026 Schedule And Fixtures: MI Vs RCB Clash In Opener - Check Full Match List, Dates, Venues

  4. Will Virat, Rohit Feature In 2027 World Cup? IND Bowling Coach Morne Morkel Provides An Update

  5. India Vs South Africa ODI Series: Preview, Predicted XIs, Five Key Talking Points

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Sumit Nagal Moves Into Australian Open Asia-Pacific Play-off Quarter-Finals

  2. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini and Flavio Cobolli Powers Italy To Third-Straight Title Win

  3. Davis Cup 2025: Spain Sink Germany To Reach First Final Since 2019, Sets Up Titular Clash Against Italy

  4. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini, Flavio Cobolli Send Italy To Third Straight Final

  5. Roger Federer In International Tennis Hall Of Fame: Legend Elected In 1st Year Of Eligibility

Badminton News

  1. Srikanth Kidambi Vs Mithun Manjunath Live Score, Syed Modi International 2025: Kidambi Eye Win Against Manjunath

  2. Unnati Hooda Vs Neslihan Arın Highlights, Syed Modi International SF: Arın Stuns Top Seed Hooda To Reach Final

  3. Tanvi Sharma Vs Hina Akechi Highlights, Syed Modi International: Hina Cruises Past Tanvi To Reach Final

  4. Syed Modi International 2025 Preview: Indians In Action, Schedule, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  5. Lakshya Sen Wins First Title Of 2025 With BWF Australian Open Super 500 Victory

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Criminalising Dissent: The Activist And The Intellectual As ‘Threat’

  2. Cyclone Ditwah: Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Andhra Pradesh School Holiday Updates, Check Latest Announcements

  3. UP Weather Today: Mercury Plunges in Western UP, Cold Wave and Fog Grip Purvanchal

  4. Rajasthan Weather Today: IMD Issues Yellow Alert for Dense Fog and Light Rain; Severe Cold Expected in December

  5. Hindu Groups to Protest Vaishno Devi Medical College Admissions Row

Entertainment News

  1. Tere Ishk Mein Review | A Perplexing Resurrection Of The Aimless One-Sided Loverboy Sans Redemption

  2. Tamasha At 10 | The Curious Magic Of The Eternal Story About Storytelling

  3. Veteran Actor Dharmendra Passes Away At 89, Confirms Karan Johar With A Heartfelt Tribute

  4. Remembering Dharmendra: The ‘Greek God’ Of Hindi Cinema

  5. Revisiting Dharmendra: Six Decades Of An Enduring Cinematic Legend

US News

  1. Trump Has ‘Nuanced’ View on H-1B Visas, Says White House Amid MAGA Criticism

  2. Trump Signals ‘Big Progress’ On Ukraine Talks As Zelensky Warns Against Territorial Concessions

  3. The Epstein Files: A Network of Criminal Socialites in a Rotten System Called Capitalism

  4. Trump Reasserts Claim Of Resolving India-Pakistan Standoff During Meeting With Mamdani

  5. US Military Deploys Massive Naval Force Near Venezuelan Coast, Escalating Tensions

World News

  1. Canada Moves to Expand Citizenship-by-Descent, Easing Path for Overseas Indian-Origin Families

  2. Modi, Meloni Unveil India–Italy Initiative to Counter Terror Financing at G20 Meet

  3. Shooting Near White House: 2 National Guard Members Shot In Washington DC

  4. Trump Announces Permanent Pause on Migration From Third-World Countries

  5. Direct Flights Between Pakistan And Bangladesh To Resume Next Month

Latest Stories

  1. Why Uttarakhand Outpaced Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh: A Tale of Progress, Resources, Missed Opportunities

  2. Delhi Court Pushes ED National Herald Chargesheet Order To 16 December

  3. Southeast Asia Flood: Death Toll Surges To 174 In Indonesia; Sumatra

  4. India Vs Canada Highlights, Sultan Azlan Shah Cup: Jugraj Shines As IND Hammer CAN 14-3 To Book Final Spot

  5. Weekly Horoscope for November 30 - December 6, 2025: Major Progress Ahead for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Scorpio & Pisces

  6. Daily Horoscope For November 29, 2025: Big Changes Ahead For Cancer, Scorpio, And Pisces

  7. Harvesting Death: How Olive Groves Became A Battlefield In Palestine

  8. Trump 'Terminates' 90% Of Biden's Executive Orders, Threatens Prosecution