Shivakumar Vows Crackdown on Encroachments, Promises Better Facilities in Bengaluru West

At a citizens’ meet under the Bengaluru Nadige campaign, the DyCM pledged swift action on local issues and dismissed critics of key infrastructure projects.

Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Snehal Srivastava
Updated on:
Updated on:
RSS anthem row DK shivakumar apology on rss Karnataka minister DK shivakumar
D K Shivakumar Photo: PTI/CORR
  • DK Shivakumar ordered officials to clear Mallathahalli Lake encroachments “within a week” and addressed complaints on poor transport and damaged roads.

  • He announced plans for a 117-km parallel road to NICE Road and assured compensation for land losers.

  • Dismissing criticism over projects like the Lalbagh tunnel, he said “Criticism will die. Work will live on,” while hinting at a “sixth guarantee” to convert B Khata to A Khata properties.

Deputy Chief Minister and Bengaluru Urban Development Minister DK Shivakumar conducted a "Conversation with Citizens" on Saturday, as a component of the "Bengaluru Nadige" campaign.  At Gandhi Park in Bharat Nagar, Herohalli, which is part of the Yeshwantpur assembly constituency under the Bengaluru West Municipal Corporation, he was directly addressing public complaints.

Residents' complaints were heard by the Deputy CM, GBA Chief Commissioner Maheshwar Rao, and local MLA ST Somashekar. 

Shivakumar immediately opposed land encroachment during the encounter.  Ramesh Gowda, a local, protested that shelters were being built on an acre of land near Mallathahalli Lake, and Shivakumar told officials on stage to "mercilessly vacate the encroachers within a week."

The severe lack of public transport was brought to attention by the locals.  A resident of Bharat Nagar 2nd Phase named Deepa bemoaned the limited BMTC bus service, which led to crammed buses and difficult daily travels.  There was a strong call for feeder buses to provide last-mile metro connectivity, with residents demanding equivalent amenities to tech-hub regions such as HSR Layout.  Another major problem was the poor condition of Dwarakavasa Road, which was frequently excavated for utility lines.  Shivakumar acknowledged the need for a volleyball court, a shuttle court, and a running track in the neighbourhood in response to the need for improved sports facilities.

Speaking to the media later, the DyCM confirmed that land losers would receive compensation in spite of possible legal challenges and revealed plans for a new 117-kilometre route that would run parallel to Nice route.  He acknowledged the dearth of public facilities for the primarily middle-class residents of the Bharat Nagar region, which he pointed out was only created roughly 25 years ago, and vowed to call a separate, grievance meeting shortly.

He also addressed critics opposing infrastructure projects like the tunnel road and plans near Lalbagh, stating, "I am least bothered. I know that they don’t want the government to flourish. I will do my duty ", he said. Regarding Lalbagh‘s protection and its historical significance. He said historical places like Mumbai, Delhi are being dug up for the same project."Criticism will die. Work will live on," he asserted.

He also emphasised that a planned sixth guarantee, which would help individuals obtain future advantages like bank loans, was the conversion of B Khata to A Khata property records.

