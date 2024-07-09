National

Bengaluru: BMTC Bus Catches Fire, Driver Promptly Evacuates Passengers | Caught On Cam

Videos of the bus fire and smoke rising from it went viral on social media, with firefighters trying to put it off.

Screengrab from the visuals of the BMTC bus on fire. | Photo: X/nBangalorepost
A public bus with as many as 30 passengers onboard caught fire at Anil Kumble Circle on Bengaluru's MG Road around 9 am on Tuesday.

The driver of the Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) bus, operating on route 144E, jumped to action promptly and evacuated the entire bus, ensuring that none of the passengers were injured.

The bus belonged to the Koramangala depot in the city, NDTV reported. Videos of the bus fire and smoke rising from it went viral on social media, with firefighters trying to put it off.

Reportedly, the engine caught fire when the driver turn on the ignition on MG road, BMTC sources said, adding that prime facie it looks like the engine was overheated.

Sources added that it was the alert driver who saved all the 30 passengers aboard the bus at the time of the incident. Senior officials from the BMTC are at the spot, examining the situation.

They are yet to officially confirm the reason behind the fire. BMTC sources said that necessary action will be taken once the report is submitted.

Earlier in May, at least nine people died and 15 others were injured in Haryana's Nuh after a tourist bus caught fire. The bus, carrying around 60 passengers, mostly religious pilgrims, caught fire on a flyover.

Locals and eyewitnesses alerted the police and tried to rescue those trapped inside. The fire brigade eventually extinguished the blaze and the injured persons were rushed to a nearby hospitals.

In another incident, six persons were charred to death when a private bus caught fire after being it by a tipper near Palnadu district's Chilakaluripet.

Officials said that when they reached the spot, the bus was engulfed in flames.

