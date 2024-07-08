National

PM Modi's 2-day Russia Visit Starts Today; Kremlin Says Agenda To Be ‘Extensive, If Not Overbusy’

It will be PM Modi's first visit to Russia in nearly five years. His last visit to Russia was in 2019 when he attended an economic conclave in the Far East city of Vladivostok.

PM Narendra Modi along with Russian President Vladimir Putin | Photo: File
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be in Russia today to attend the 22nd India-Russia summit scheduled on July 8 and 9. At the meet, Modi will review the whole range of bilateral ties, including in areas like defence, investment, energy cooperation, education, culture and people-to-people exchanges, at the upcoming annual India-Russia summit, Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra said on Friday.

PM Modi will also meet the Indian community in Russia. It will be Modi's first visit to Russia in nearly five years. His last visit to Russia was in 2019 when he attended an economic conclave in the Far East city of Vladivostok.

Modi will embark on a two-day trip to Austria on July 9. This will be the first visit by an Indian prime minister to the country in 41 years.  

'Russia Has Never Hurt Us': Jaishankar To German Daily

Russia Expecting A ‘Very Important And Full-Fledged Visit’ By PM Modi

Russia is expecting a "very important and full-fledged visit" by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Moscow, which is crucial for Russian-Indian relations, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Saturday.

 The programme of Prime Minister Modi in Moscow will be extensive and the two leaders will be able to have informal talks, Peskov said in an interview with Russia’s state-run VGTRK television channel.

 “Obviously, the agenda will be extensive, if not to say overbusy. It will be an official visit, and we hope that the heads will be able to talk in an informal way as well,” he said.

Peskov said that Russian-Indian relations are at the level of strategic partnership. He said that there would be both one-on-one talks in the Kremlin and those involving delegations.

“We are expecting a very important and full-fledged visit, which is so crucial for Russian-Indian relations,” he was quoted as saying by the official Tass news agency.

(With PTI Inputs)

