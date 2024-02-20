External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar reaffirmed India's commitment to buying Russian oil despite international sanctions, stating, "If I look at the history of India post-independence, Russia has never hurt our interests." In an interview with Handelsblatt during the Munich Security Conference, Jaishankar emphasised the stable ties between India and Russia, adding, "For others, things were different, and conflicts may have shaped the relationship. We, on the other hand, had a politically and militarily much more difficult relationship with China, for example."

