External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar reaffirmed India's commitment to buying Russian oil despite international sanctions, stating, "If I look at the history of India post-independence, Russia has never hurt our interests." In an interview with Handelsblatt during the Munich Security Conference, Jaishankar emphasised the stable ties between India and Russia, adding, "For others, things were different, and conflicts may have shaped the relationship. We, on the other hand, had a politically and militarily much more difficult relationship with China, for example."
Regarding Europe's energy shift after the Russia-Ukraine conflict, Jaishankar explained the practicality of India's stance, saying, "Either we would have had no energy because everything would have gone to them. Or we would have ended up paying a lot more because you were paying more. And in a certain way, we stabilized the energy market that way."
On international relations, Jaishankar reiterated his call for UN reforms, stating, "The countries blocking reform are in denial about the changes that have taken place in recent decades." He emphasised the need to refresh and reform the international order, especially post-COVID-19, adding, "If we are leaving out large parts of the world, we urgently need to change the international order."
Highlighting the inadequacies of global collaboration during the pandemic, Jaishankar noted, "If we are leaving out large parts of the world, we urgently need to change the international order." He stressed the importance of taking climate protection more seriously.
During a panel discussion at the Munich Security Conference, Jaishankar defended India's multifaceted relationships, stating, "It's very hard to have that unidimensional relationship." He emphasised that different countries and relationships have unique histories, adding, "We get along with people, we believe in things, we share things, and we agree on some things but there are times when you are located in different places, have different levels of development, and different experiences, all of that gets into that."