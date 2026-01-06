Delcy Rodríguez Sworn In as Venezuela’s Interim President

Venezuela's vice president and oil minister, Delcy Rodriguez, was formally sworn in on Monday as the country's interim president, as U.S.-deposed President Nicolas Maduro appeared in a New York court on drug charges, after the Trump administration removed him from power in a dramatic weekend military action.



Rodriguez was sworn in by her brother Jorge, the head of the national assembly legislature. Rodriguez is a 56-year-old labour lawyer with strong ties to the private sector and a deep devotion to the ruling party.