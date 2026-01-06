Delcy Rodríguez Sworn In as Venezuela’s Interim President

As Nicolás Maduro faces drug charges in New York, Venezuela installs a new interim leader amid global backlash to U.S. action.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Snehal Srivastava
Updated on:
Updated on:
Delcy Rodríguez Sworn In as Venezuela’s Interim President
Delcy Rodríguez Sworn In as Venezuela’s Interim President Photo: IMAGO / Xinhua
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Vice President and Oil Minister Delcy Rodríguez was sworn in as Venezuela’s interim president by National Assembly head Jorge Rodríguez following Maduro’s removal by the US.

  • Maduro pleaded not guilty in a New York court to drug trafficking and terrorism charges, insisting he remains Venezuela’s legitimate president.

  • The move drew sharp criticism at the UN, with Washington defending its action by calling Maduro an illegitimate leader unfit to control Venezuela’s vast energy reserves.

Venezuela's vice president and oil minister, Delcy Rodriguez, was formally sworn in on Monday as the country's interim president, as U.S.-deposed President Nicolas Maduro appeared in a New York court on drug charges, after the Trump administration removed him from power in a dramatic weekend military action.

Rodriguez was sworn in by her brother Jorge, the head of the national assembly legislature. Rodriguez is a 56-year-old labour lawyer with strong ties to the private sector and a deep devotion to the ruling party.

In a parliamentary session that started with calls for the release of ousted leader Nicolas Maduro from US captivity, Delcy Rodriguez was sworn in as Venezuela's interim president.

283 lawmakers who were elected in May of last year were also sworn in on Monday. Only a small percentage are considered opposition; the majority of the opposition, particularly the group led by Nobel Prize winner Machado, abstained from the competition. First Lady Cilia Flores, who is detained in the United States, was the sole lawmaker not there.

In dramatic scenes inside a New York court room two hours earlier, Maduro insisted he was still the president of Venezuela as he pleaded not guilty to four charges of drug trafficking and terrorism.

Related Content
Related Content

Meanwhile, the US faced sharp criticism at the UN, but the US ambassador said the largest energy reserves in the world could not be left in the hands of an illegitimate leader, a "fugitive from justice".

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26, Round 6 Live Score: Shreyas Iyer’s Mumbai Return Delayed By Poor Visibility

  2. Jharkhand Vs Madhya Pradesh Live Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy Round 6: Kishan's Men Seek To Overtake MP In Elite Group A

  3. Himachal Pradesh Vs Mumbai Live Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy Round 6: All Eyes On Returning Shreyas Iyer's Fitness

  4. Kerala Vs Pondicherry Live Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy Round 6: Sanju Samson & Co Eye Victory In Ahmedabad

  5. Australia Vs England LIVE Score, 5th Ashes Test Day 3: Travis Head Falls After 163 As ENG Tighten Grip In Sydney

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. United Cup 2026: Bouzas Maneiro Stuns Gauff As Spain Take Early Control

  2. Australian Open 2026: Venus Williams Receives Wildcard, Will Become Oldest Player In Women's Draw

  3. Venus Williams Set For Australian Open Return After Receiving Wild-Card Entry

  4. United Cup 2026 Preview: Format, Schedule, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know About Mixed Teams Tennis Event

  5. New Year 2026 Tennis Mania: Two Jam-Packed Tune-Up Weeks Await Down Under, Ahead Of Australian Open

Badminton News

  1. Indian Badminton Year-Ender: Lakshya Sen, Satwik-Chirag Deliver Highs As Youth Offer Hope In 2025

  2. BWF World Tour Finals: Satwik-Chirag Lose In Three Games To Liang-Wang, Bow Out In Semis

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang-Wang Highlights, BWF World Tour Finals: Indians Bow Out In See-Saw Semi-Final - As It Happened

  4. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang Wei Keng-Wang Chang Live Streaming, BWF World Tour Finals: Where To Watch Semi-final Match

  5. BWF World Tour Finals 2025: Satwik-Chirag Outplay Aaron-Soh To Seal Historic Semi-Final Spot

Trending Stories

National News

  1. 'Can't Ignore Different Roles Of Accused': SC Denies Relief To Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam in Delhi Riots Case

  2. Prolonged Incarceration, And Limits Of Article 21 In UAPA: SC In 2020 Delhi Riots Case

  3. BMC Polls 2026: Fadnavis Vows Marathi-Hindu Mayor, Deportations

  4. Tamil Nadu Elections: Congress Rejects TVK Alliance, Stands Firm With DMK

  5. 2020 Delhi Riots Accused: Khalid And Imam Behind Bars For 1900 Days And Counting

Entertainment News

  1. Hollywood Walk Of Fame Star: Why Deepika Padukone Outshines Bollywood’s Glitterati

  2. The Housemaid Review | Seyfried & Sweeney Make Revenge Bloody, Raunchy & Deliciously Fun

  3. Ikkis Review | Raghavan’s Anti-War Drama Remains Sincere & Effective Amidst Deafening Jingoism

  4. 100 Years of Battleship Potemkin | Fascinating Fascism In Films, A Century On

  5. Rajesh Khanna: End Of A Dream

US News

  1. US Vice President JD Vance’s House Attacked, One Arrested

  2. US Will Enforce Oil Quarantine, Not Run Venezuela: Rubio

  3. Trump Claims US Will 'Run Venezuela' After Maduro Capture

  4. World Reacts After US Strikes In Venezuela And 'Capture' Of President Nicolás Maduro

  5. Trump Says Maduro Captured, Flown Out, Even As Venezuela Seeks 'Proof of Life'

World News

  1. US Vice President JD Vance’s House Attacked, One Arrested

  2. Venezuela: Acting President Delcy Rodriguez Hopes For Respectful Relations With US

  3. Bangladesh Court Sets January 21 For Charge Framing In Sedition Case Against Hasina

  4. Trump Hints at New Tariffs Over India’s Russian Oil Imports

  5. 32 Cuban Officers Killed In US Military Operation In Venezuela, Havana Says

Latest Stories

  1. OTT And Theatrical Releases In January 2026: Dhurandhar, Tere Ishk Mein, The Raja Saab, Jana Nayagan And More

  2. IIT Guwahati Releases GATE 2026 Exam Schedule for Postgraduate Admissions

  3. Malayalam Actor And Production Controller Kannan Pattambi Passes Away At 62; Confirms Brother Major Ravi

  4. 'Can't Ignore Different Roles Of Accused': SC Denies Relief To Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam in Delhi Riots Case

  5. Delhi-NCR Weather Update: Cold Wave Continues With Dense Fog and Very Poor Air Quality

  6. Veteran South Korean Star Ahn Sung-ki Passes Away At 74

  7. Numerology Forecast For 2026: What The Numbers Reveal About Your Year

  8. US Will Enforce Oil Quarantine, Not Run Venezuela: Rubio