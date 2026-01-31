Former Minister, Hakim Yasin, says that in his constituency of Khansahab, there are several projects that have been hanging fire and the work has not completed on them for the last over 6 to 7 years. Listing out some of the incomplete projects, he says that the work was started on the Gujjar hostel some 7 to 8 years back, but it has also not been completed. Furthermore, he added, the “shop allotments in the fruit market were not made even as the work was started several years back.”