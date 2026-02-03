Budget 2026:  Ahead Of Omar's Presentation, Calls Grow For Governance Reforms in J&K

With the Centre increasing the grant-in-aid for the next financial year for Jammu and Kashmir, industrialists and traders assert the need for governance reforms

I
Ishfaq Naseem
Updated on:
Updated on:
Omar Abdullah
Ahead Of Omar's Presentation, Calls Grow For Governance Reforms Photo: |Representational
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Stakeholders from industry and trade bodies underscore the need for policy initiatives in  governance reforms  in the Union Territory budget to be presented on February 6  

  • Traders say tax incentives provided need to be timely refunded,

  • Transmission losses remain a  major problem in the power sector 

Days before Chief Minister Omar Abdullah will present the budget in the Legislative Assembly on February 6, stakeholders from industry and trade bodies have reiterated the need for governance reforms in the key sectors of power, horticulture, and industries that form the core of Jammu and Kashmir’s economy.

With the Central government increasing the grant-in-aid by nearly Rs 2,000 crore to over Rs 43000 crore for the next financial year, the budget promises in the vital sectors of industries and horticulture will be keenly watched. The UT budget has come at a time when exports in the handicrafts sector, had taken a hit due to an increase in tariffs by the United States, even as farmers were battered by the losses in last year’s floods.

Let us break this down with a sector-wise overview.

Anantnag: Trucks remain parked along the Jammu-Srinagar national highway after it was opened for passenger traffic, in Anantnag district, Jammu and Kashmir, Wednesday, Jan. 28, 2026 - | Source: PTI | Representational
Union Budget 2026: Unmet Promises Leave Kashmir Cut Off In Winters

BY Ishfaq Naseem

The Crisis In Handicrafts

The handicraft and handloom sector that provides employment to around 4.22 lakh artisans in Jammu and Kashmir has, had been fighting a slump as the exports took a hit after US President Donald Trump increased tariffs on Indian products. These tariffs have been reduced to 18 per cent on Monday. Artisans and businessmen associated with the handicraft trade in Kashmir are now expecting that the trade deal between the European Union and India will allow the free trade of goods to help boost exports. At the same time, they have also asserted the need for creating the infrastructure to promote trade.

Related Content
Related Content

Shiek Ashiq, a prominent handicrafts exporter in Kashmir, says that there was a need to build the infrastructure, particularly warehouse facilities, to boost the exports. “We   suffered heavy losses due to an increase in taxes on the export of handicraft products by the US government. Now, the trade agreement with the European Union is a silver lining, but the infrastructure needs to be improved to benefit from the deal. The warehousing facilities need to be built in Europe so that traders can send their products to what is a new market for many,” he says. The handicrafts sector has seen a decline in exports for the past few years, and sales were earlier hit due to the COVID recession.

Taking Charge: Omar Abdullah speaks during the Budget session of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly on March 6 - Getty Images; Representative image
J&K Budget Session 2026 Begins: Omar Abdullah To Present UT Budget On February 6

BY Outlook News Desk

Power Sector Woes

The power sector has remained a perennial drain on Jammu and Kashmir’s economy due to the supply of subsidised electricity to the people and heavy transmission and distribution losses on account of   run-down infrastructure. Other than heavy transmission losses, the Jammu and Kashmir Union Territory has not been able to fully tap its power potential, with only 24-25 per cent of the 18,000 MW hydro power potential of J&K harnessed so far. In his last year’s budget speech, CM Omar Abdullah had said, "High Aggregate Technical & Commercial losses resulted in huge outstanding liabilities for power purchase, for which Rs 28,000 crore were borrowed in the last few years, raising public debt from 48% of GSDP in FY 2015-16 to 52% in 2023-24.”

While the transmission losses still remain a major issue, the power tariff collection this year from Kashmir has registered an increase of 15%. Managing Director of Kashmir Power Development Corporation Ltd Mahmood Ahmad Shah says there has been an improvement in the collection of power tariff revenue. “This year we witnessed a 15 to 16% hike in the tariff collection, which is a positive development,” he says.

People listen to the Union Budget 2026-27 presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, virtually, in Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh, Sunday, Feb. 1, 2026. - PTI
Union Budget 2026 And The Politics Of Assumed Loyalty

BY Mohammad Ali

Industry Expectations

The businessmen operating the small and medium industries have urged that there is a need for urgent reforms to enable them to receive timely refunds of the Goods and Services Tax and the turnover tax waiver in Jammu and Kashmir. Arun Gupta, President of Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCI) Jammu, says that although the government has given them incentives on GST and the turnover tax, and the “refunds are meant to be returned, but delays persist.” He stresses the need for reforms to improve the taxation system and its administration, particularly the introduction of an online system to ensure timely refunds to the industry. Gupta notes that there was a need to extend the incentives under the industrial policy beyond 2026 as well. Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industry President Javid Tenga notes that there were several industries that have become sick. In its memorandum of budget demands to the government, the KCCI said liquidity constraints and the pandemic proved to be big dampeners. Tenga notes that the issue of manpower shortage in the industry also needs to be addressed.

Horticulture Infra Needs A Boost

Horticulture remains the mainstay of Kashmir’s economy, but the growers have faced losses due to the fruit damages on account of the lack of cold storage facilities. As per government estimates, the horticulture sector contributes about 6-7% to the GSDP and employs 35 lakh people and provides employment to over 7 lakh families. Besides the lack of cold storage facilities, growers are concerned that storage rates remain exorbitant. “We believe that there is a need to rationalise the rates of storage of fruits in the cold chain units. Apart from normal storage rates, there are several other labour charges that are levied on us.  We think that there is a need to rationalise this. Aso there is a need to improve the rural infrastructure  to boost the horticulture sector,” says Bashir Ahmad Basheer, Chairman of Kashmir Valley Fruit Growers Cum Dealers Union.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. DC Vs GG Live Cricket Score, WPL 2026 Eliminator: Lee, Shafali Off To Roaring Start | Delhi Capitals 89/0 (7)

  2. Sri Lanka Vs England LIVE Cricket Score, 3rd T20I: Chameera Strikes Early, Duckett Falls For Golden Duck

  3. Ishan Kishan Reacts To Old Banter With Rohit Sharma, Video Goes Viral | 'Aap Hi Ne Hata Diya Team Se'

  4. Who Is Wayne Madsen? Italy Cricket Captain Who Will Lead Side At ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026

  5. ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026: All 12 Participating Teams Confirmed - Check Full List

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Alcaraz Joins Tennis Greats: From Kangaroo Tattoo To More Spanish Glory – Check Australian Open Champion's Wish List

  2. What Next For Carlos Alcaraz? Calendar Slam Talks Grow After Spaniard's Historic Australian Open Win

  3. Australian Open 2026 Prize Money: How Much Will Men's Singles Winner Carlos Alcaraz Earn?

  4. Australian Open 2026: Carlos Alcaraz Defeats Novak Djokovic To Complete Career Grand Slam At 22 Years Old

  5. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Novak Djokovic Highlights, Australian Open Final: Spaniard Conquers Melbourne, Completes Career Slam

Badminton

  1. Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026: IND-W To Defend Title Sans Sindhu; Lakshya To Lead Men's Team - Schedule, Streaming

  2. Thailand Masters 2026: Devika Sihag Secures Maiden Super 300 Title As Malaysian Opposition Retires In Final

  3. PV Sindhu Vs Chen Yu Fei, Indonesia Masters Quarter-Final Highlights: Indian Star Bows Out After 2-0 Loss

  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Teeraratsakul, Indonesia Masters Quarter-Final Highlights: Straight-Games Defeat Halts Indian’s Campaign

  5. PV Sindhu Vs Chen Yu Fei Live Streaming, Indonesia Masters Super 500: Head-To-Head Record; When, Where To Watch

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Trump, Modi Seal Trade Deal: Tariff Reduced To 18%, Says US President

  2. Budget 2026 Leaves Kerala Disappointed; Many Tamil Nadu Demands Unmet

  3. US Reduces Tariffs On Indian Goods To 18% After Trade Deal

  4. Spice Girls: The Cricket Revolution In Kerala's Tribal Heartland

  5. Historic Or Capitulation? India-US Trade Deal Sparks Political Divide

Entertainment News

  1. Rang De Basanti At 20 | An Emblem Of Dissent And Its Disquieting Afterlife

  2. Border 2 Review | Sunny Deol Works Overtime To Rescue A Film Burdened By Inheritance

  3. Mumbai As Witness: ‘Dhobi Ghat’ And The Many Distances Of The Maximum City

  4. Vijay Sethupathi at 48: Five Performances That Reveal His Extraordinary Range

  5. Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos Review | Vir Das Serves Up A Multi-Lingual, Full-Bodied Laughter Riot

US News

  1. Trump, Modi Seal Trade Deal: Tariff Reduced To 18%, Says US President

  2. Trump Announces Trade Deal With India, Tariffs Cut To 18% From 25%

  3. Europe’s Real Weapon Against Washington Isn’t Diplomacy. It’s US Assets

  4. US Supreme Court Defers Ruling On Legality Of Trump’s Global Tariffs

  5. Thousands Protest In Greenland Against US As Trump Threatens Takeover

World News

  1. Trump, Modi Seal Trade Deal: Tariff Reduced To 18%, Says US President

  2. Iran’s Protests: A History Of Resistance, Repression And An Eyewitness Account

  3. Historic Or Capitulation? India-US Trade Deal Sparks Political Divide

  4. Trump Announces Trade Deal With India, Tariffs Cut To 18% From 25%

  5. Trump Threatens Legal Action Against Trevor Noah Over Epstein Joke At Grammys

Latest Stories

  1. Grammys 2026 Full Winners List: Bad Bunny Wins Album Of The Year, Kendrick Lamar And SZA Accept Record Of The Year

  2. Five-Year-Old Boy Detained By ICE Returns To Minnesota After judge Orders Release

  3. Grammys 2026: Steven Spielberg Wins His First-Ever Grammy, Achieves EGOT Status

  4. Who Wore ICE OUT Pins At The Grammys 2026? Artists Turn Red Carpet Into Protest Space

  5. 4.6-Magnitude Earthquake Hits Baramulla District In Jammu And Kashmir

  6. Who's Rafaela Pimenta? Football's First Female Super-Agent

  7. Pakistan Boycott India Match At T20 World Cup: History Of Teams Forfeiting ICC Games

  8. Tottenham Hotspur Vs Man City Highlights, Premier League: Solanke's Equaliser Dents Sky Blues' Title Hopes