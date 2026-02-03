Budget 2026:  Ahead Of Omar's Presentation, Calls Grow For Governance Reforms in J&K

Industry Expectations

The businessmen operating the small and medium industries have urged that there is a need for urgent reforms to enable them to receive timely refunds of the Goods and Services Tax and the turnover tax waiver in Jammu and Kashmir. Arun Gupta, President of Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCI) Jammu, says that although the government has given them incentives on GST and the turnover tax, and the “refunds are meant to be returned, but delays persist.” He stresses the need for reforms to improve the taxation system and its administration, particularly the introduction of an online system to ensure timely refunds to the industry. Gupta notes that there was a need to extend the incentives under the industrial policy beyond 2026 as well. Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industry President Javid Tenga notes that there were several industries that have become sick. In its memorandum of budget demands to the government, the KCCI said liquidity constraints and the pandemic proved to be big dampeners. Tenga notes that the issue of manpower shortage in the industry also needs to be addressed.