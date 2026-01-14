Maharashtra Weather Update: Mild Conditions Expected on Makar Sankranti 2026

Maharashtra weather today shows partly cloudy skies with unseasonal showers. Check Mumbai weather on Makar Sankranti, temperature updates, and IMD forecast for the state.

Maharashtra Weather Update
Makar Sankranti
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Maharashtra weather update: Partly cloudy conditions with light rain possibility till January 16.

  • Mumbai weather on Makar Sankranti will be warm with a maximum of around 30-33 degrees Celsius.

  • IMD weather forecast for Maharashtra shows a gradual rise in minimum temperatures by 2-3 degrees.

  • Mumbai temperature forecast is stable at a minimum of 19 degrees during the upcoming days. 

Maharashtra's weather has shifted from harsh winter patterns to milder conditions as Makar Sankranti approaches. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) weather forecast for Maharashtra indicates partly cloudy skies across the state with a possibility of light showers continuing until January 16, particularly affecting Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, and coastal districts. This Maharashtra weather update represents a significant change from the severe cold wave witnessed earlier in January.

Mumbai temperature forecast shows maximums hovering around 30–33 degrees Celsius, while minimum temperatures are expected between 18–22 degrees Celsius. The IMD weather forecast for Maharashtra confirms a gradual rise in minimum temperatures by 2–3 degrees over Konkan, Madhya Maharashtra, and Marathwada regions. Mumbai weather on Makar Sankranti will remain pleasant with partly cloudy skies and limited precipitation. The rainfall originating from Bay of Bengal weather systems has brought welcome relief, softening the Maharashtra weather update with cooler nights in interior regions. Pune records similar patterns with clear skies, a maximum around 30 degrees Celsius, and a minimum near 17–18 degrees Celsius.

Temperature Trends Across Regions

The Maharashtra temperature update shows variations across districts. Coastal Mumbai maintains warmth with minimum temperatures stabilizing around 18–22 degrees, while interior Marathwada experiences colder nights. Pune's temperature remains stable with pleasant daytime warmth and mild mornings. The IMD weather forecast for Maharashtra predicts no major fluctuations for the upcoming week, with continued partly cloudy conditions and possible light rain in ghat areas, particularly Satara and Kolhapur.

Festive Weather Conditions

As Maharashtra's weather transitions toward Makar Sankranti, conditions appear ideal for celebrations. Mumbai weather on Makar Sankranti features gentle winds, partly overcast skies, and comfortable afternoon temperatures. The festival marks the sun's northward journey, and this year's Maharashtra weather reflects the seasonal shift with easing cold intensities and increasing minimum temperatures signaling winter's gradual retreat.

