Maharashtra Weather Update: Mild Conditions Expected on Makar Sankranti 2026

Mumbai temperature forecast shows maximums hovering around 30–33 degrees Celsius, while minimum temperatures are expected between 18–22 degrees Celsius. The IMD weather forecast for Maharashtra confirms a gradual rise in minimum temperatures by 2–3 degrees over Konkan, Madhya Maharashtra, and Marathwada regions. Mumbai weather on Makar Sankranti will remain pleasant with partly cloudy skies and limited precipitation. The rainfall originating from Bay of Bengal weather systems has brought welcome relief, softening the Maharashtra weather update with cooler nights in interior regions. Pune records similar patterns with clear skies, a maximum around 30 degrees Celsius, and a minimum near 17–18 degrees Celsius.