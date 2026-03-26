Gaza: Doctors Under Attack Refused By BBC To Broadcast Receives A BAFTA Nomination

Summary of this article
Gaza: Doctors Under Attack has received a BAFTA nomination in the Best Current Affairs category.
The BBC commissioned Basement Films to produce the documentary, but did not air it due to ‘impartiality’ concerns.
Later, it was aired on Channel 4.
Gaza: Doctors Under Attack, directed by Karim Shah, has been nominated for a BAFTA in the Best Current Affairs category. Initially, the BBC commissioned Basement Films to produce the documentary, but did not air it due to ‘impartiality’ concerns. The corporation announced that it would not show the film as it may create "a perception of partiality that would not meet the high standards that the public rightly expect". The film was later aired by Channel 4.
Gaza: Doctors Under Attack BAFTA nomination
The film follows a forensic investigation into Israeli military attacks on hospitals in Gaza. It also explores allegations of the targeting and abuse of doctors and healthcare workers in Palestine by Israeli forces. The documentary includes witness accounts from frontline Palestinian health workers in Gaza and also attacks on hospitals and clinics.
Gaza: Doctors Under Attack will compete with Breaking Ranks: Inside Israel's War (Exposure), The Covid Contracts: Follow The Money and Undercover in The Police (Panorama).
BAFTA 2026 TV awards nominations
This year, BAFTA TV Awards nominations are led by Netflix drama Adolescence with 11 nods, followed by Disney+ series A Thousand Blows with seven nominations.
Sex Education star Aimee Lou Wood has bagged double nominations. She is nominated in the supporting actress category for her role in The White Lotus, in which she played Chelsea in the third season of Mike White’s black comedy.
She is also nominated in the leading actress category for the comedy series Film Club.
Greg Davies will host the BAFTA Television Awards 2026 on Sunday, May 10, 2026, at the Southbank Centre’s Royal Festival Hall in London. The ceremony will be broadcast on BBC One and BBC iPlayer. It will be followed by the BAFTA Television Craft Awards, hosted by Maisie Adam on April 26, 2026.