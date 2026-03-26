Gaza: Doctors Under Attack Refused By BBC To Broadcast Receives A BAFTA Nomination

Gaza: Doctors Under Attack, directed by Karim Shah, has been nominated for a BAFTA in the Best Current Affairs category. Initially, the BBC commissioned Basement Films to produce the documentary, but did not air it due to ‘impartiality’ concerns. The corporation announced that it would not show the film as it may create "a perception of partiality that would not meet the high standards that the public rightly expect". The film was later aired by Channel 4.