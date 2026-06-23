South OTT And Theatrical Releases This Week (June 22-28, 2026): Blast, Lingam And Ananthan Kaadu Lead

This week is packed with exciting South Indian titles — both on OTT and in theatres.
From Malayalam to Telugu and Tamil, there is something for everyone.
Baahubali: The Torchbearer, Blast and Lingam, among others, are the major OTT releases of the week.
This week of June has an interesting slate of films and shows, which will be available on OTT in South Indian languages, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam. They will arrive between June 24 and June 26, 2026, on Netflix, Prime Video, Zee5, JioHotstar and others. The upcoming lineup features a highly anticipated documentary series, a Tamil romance, martial arts action, and sports drama.
There are also a few South theatrical releases this week. Have a look at the list here.
1. Baahubali: The Torchbearer - June 26 (Netflix)
Starring Prabhas and Rana Daggubati, the docuseries explores the impact of Baahubali: The Beginning and Baahubali: The Conclusion on its cast, crew, and associates. It celebrates the franchise's 10-year journey. The project highlights the creative process and the films' influence on popular culture.
2. Breakfast - June 24 (Prime Video)
Directed by Gandhi Krishna, the Tamil romance stars Raanav, Rosmin Thadathil, Sampath Raj, Kasthuri Shankar, Archana, and Krithik Mohan. The plot follows Rishab and Lakshmi, a young couple on the verge of separation. They reflect on their relationship after their marriage counsellor shares a parallel story about another couple.
3. Blast - June 25 (Netflix)
Directed by Subash K. Raj, the Tamil martial arts thriller features Arjun Sarja, Preity Mukhundhan, Abhirami, John Kokken, Vivek Prasanna, Arjun Chidambaram, Dileepan, Pawan, and Vinod Sagar.
The story follows karate master Rajaram and his wife Neelaveni. Their daughter Nila works as an IT professional and martial artist. The family unites against a powerful business venture, leading to a series of action-packed confrontations that test them.
4. Mammatiyaan Stars - June 26 (Zee5)
The Tamil series stars Vaibhav Murugesan, Lavanyaa, Sharath Ravi, Sampath Ram, and Vivek Prasanna. It follows village friends travelling to Chennai for an MS Dhoni match. The group must find a way inside after receiving fake tickets.
5. Lingam - June 26 (JioHotstar)
The Lakshmi Saravanakumar directorial Tamil sports thriller stars Kathir, Divya Bharthi, Poornima Ravi, Sathya, Bose Venkat, Nikhila Sankar, and Vemal.
The story revolves around kabaddi champion Kathir. His dreams of becoming an officer face disruption on match day, forcing him to overcome unexpected challenges and gradually evolve into a determined individual willing to go to great lengths to achieve his goals.
Muthassi on Zee5, Cup on ManoramaMax, and Dear Kerala Kutty on ETV Win are other OTT releases this week.
South theatrical releases this week
6. Ananthan Kaadu - June 25
Set across the 1980s and 1990s, it stars Arya, Indrans, Regena Cassandrra, Sunil, and Nikhila Vimal. The film follows a young man rising against local exploitation and his fight to protect his land in a politically tense area
7. Uyir - June 26
Based on real-life incidents, the Malayalam-language investigation thriller stars Roshan Mathew, Baiju Santhosh, and Vinod Sagar. The plot follows a sub-inspector stationed at the Dharmadam Police Station in Kannur, unravelling a gruesome case and exposing shocking local secrets.
8. Con City - June 26
The Tamil-language crime comedy stars Arjun Das, Anna Ben, and Yogi Babu. It follows a struggling family whose ordinary receipt printer turns into a money-making machine after a lightning strike. This sudden fortune causes city-wide chaos when the public discovers the magical device.
9. Angikaaram - June 26
The Tamil-language sports and courtroom drama is inspired by true events. It stars KJR, Viji Venkatesh, and Rangaraj Pandey.
The story follows a struggling young athlete filing a lawsuit against state and central governments to demand basic rights and recognition for marginalised athletes.