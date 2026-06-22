OTT and Theatrical Releases This Week: House Of The Dragon Season 3, Gram Chikitsalay 2, Welcome To The Jungle Lead

OTT and theatrical releases this week deliver a packed watchlist across genres. From the return of Gram Chikitsalay and House of the Dragon to the theatrical arrival of Welcome to the Jungle and Supergirl, there is no shortage of fresh entertainment choices.

Aishani Biswas
Aishani Biswas
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
Updated on:
Published at:
Published at:
OTT And Theatrical Releases This Week Photo: IMDb
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • House of the Dragon and Gram Chikitsalay return this week with higher stakes and familiar faces.

  • Welcome to the Jungle leads a packed slate of theatrical releases alongside major streaming premieres.

  • From fantasy epics to family dramas, ten new OTT and theatrical releases offer something for every viewer this week.

The latest OTT releases this week bring together fantasy epics, family dramas, workplace comedies and long-awaited finales. Whether you're planning a weekend binge or a trip to the cinema, the next few days offer a rich mix of stories across Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar and theatres. From dragons and dysfunctional families to village politics and superhero adventures, there is something for every kind of viewer.

OTT releases this week:

1. House of the Dragon season 3

  • Where to watch: JioHotstar

  • Release date: June 22

The long-brewing conflict between the Greens and the Blacks finally explodes into full-scale war. As the Dance of the Dragons intensifies, alliances shift and the battle for the Iron Throne threatens to consume Westeros.

2. Gram Chikitsalay season 2

Where to watch: Prime Video

Release date: June 23

Dr Prabhat returns to Bhathkandi with bigger ambitions and even bigger problems. As he chases an award for the village health centre, he finds himself navigating corruption, medicine shortages and local politics.

3. Avatar: Fire and Ash

Where to watch: JioHotstar

Release date: June 24

James Cameron's Pandora saga expands once again as Jake Sully and Neytiri confront the fierce Ash People. Grief, revenge and survival shape this visually ambitious new chapter.

Latest OTT And Theatrical Releases This Week - IMDb
New OTT And Theatre Releases This Week: Gullak 5, Bandar, Made In India And More On The Way

BY Aishani Biswas

4. Another Self season 3

Where to watch: Netflix

Release date: June 24

The Turkish drama returns for its final chapter as three lifelong friends confront difficult choices around love, family and second chances. Expect emotional reunions and unresolved questions.

5. In the Hand of Dante

Where to watch: Netflix

Release date: June 24

Oscar Isaac leads an all-star cast in this literary thriller that shifts between modern-day New York and 14th-century Italy. A mysterious manuscript sets off a dangerous journey involving crime, obsession and artistic legacy.

6. Perfect Family

Where to watch: SonyLIV

Release date: June 26

A child's panic attack forces the seemingly ideal Karkaria family into therapy, uncovering years of hidden pain and unresolved conflicts. This heartfelt drama marks Pankaj Tripathi's debut as a producer.

7. The Bear season 5

Where to watch: JioHotstar

Release date: June 26

The acclaimed kitchen drama returns for its final season with the restaurant facing financial collapse and an uncertain future. With Carmy gone, the team must decide what The Bear truly means to them.

8. Little Brother

Where to watch: Netflix

Release date: June 26

John Cena and Eric André headline this comedy about an unexpectedly revived mentorship that throws two very different lives into chaos.

Theatrical releases this week:

9. Welcome to the Jungle

Where to watch: In cinemas

Release date: June 26

The much-awaited third instalment of the Welcome franchise promises another round of over-the-top chaos and comedy. Directed by Ahmed Khan, the film brings together one of Bollywood's biggest ensemble casts for a wild adventure packed with misunderstandings and larger-than-life characters.

OTT & Theatrical Releases This Week - IMDb
OTT & Theatrical Releases This Week: Raakh, Disclosure Day, Main Vaapas Aaunga Lead

BY Aishani Biswas

10. Supergirl

Where to watch: In cinemas

Release date: June 26

Milly Alcock takes centre stage as Kara Zor-El in the second film of James Gunn's revamped DC Universe. Adapted from the acclaimed comic series Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, the story follows Kara and a young ally on a revenge-fuelled journey across the cosmos.

Tags

MOST POPULAR

WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
CLOSE

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories