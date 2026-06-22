OTT and Theatrical Releases This Week: House Of The Dragon Season 3, Gram Chikitsalay 2, Welcome To The Jungle Lead

House of the Dragon and Gram Chikitsalay return this week with higher stakes and familiar faces.
Welcome to the Jungle leads a packed slate of theatrical releases alongside major streaming premieres.
From fantasy epics to family dramas, ten new OTT and theatrical releases offer something for every viewer this week.
The latest OTT releases this week bring together fantasy epics, family dramas, workplace comedies and long-awaited finales. Whether you're planning a weekend binge or a trip to the cinema, the next few days offer a rich mix of stories across Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar and theatres. From dragons and dysfunctional families to village politics and superhero adventures, there is something for every kind of viewer.
OTT releases this week:
1. House of the Dragon season 3
Where to watch: JioHotstar
Release date: June 22
The long-brewing conflict between the Greens and the Blacks finally explodes into full-scale war. As the Dance of the Dragons intensifies, alliances shift and the battle for the Iron Throne threatens to consume Westeros.
2. Gram Chikitsalay season 2
Where to watch: Prime Video
Release date: June 23
Dr Prabhat returns to Bhathkandi with bigger ambitions and even bigger problems. As he chases an award for the village health centre, he finds himself navigating corruption, medicine shortages and local politics.
3. Avatar: Fire and Ash
Where to watch: JioHotstar
Release date: June 24
James Cameron's Pandora saga expands once again as Jake Sully and Neytiri confront the fierce Ash People. Grief, revenge and survival shape this visually ambitious new chapter.
4. Another Self season 3
Where to watch: Netflix
Release date: June 24
The Turkish drama returns for its final chapter as three lifelong friends confront difficult choices around love, family and second chances. Expect emotional reunions and unresolved questions.
5. In the Hand of Dante
Where to watch: Netflix
Release date: June 24
Oscar Isaac leads an all-star cast in this literary thriller that shifts between modern-day New York and 14th-century Italy. A mysterious manuscript sets off a dangerous journey involving crime, obsession and artistic legacy.
6. Perfect Family
Where to watch: SonyLIV
Release date: June 26
A child's panic attack forces the seemingly ideal Karkaria family into therapy, uncovering years of hidden pain and unresolved conflicts. This heartfelt drama marks Pankaj Tripathi's debut as a producer.
7. The Bear season 5
Where to watch: JioHotstar
Release date: June 26
The acclaimed kitchen drama returns for its final season with the restaurant facing financial collapse and an uncertain future. With Carmy gone, the team must decide what The Bear truly means to them.
8. Little Brother
Where to watch: Netflix
Release date: June 26
John Cena and Eric André headline this comedy about an unexpectedly revived mentorship that throws two very different lives into chaos.
Theatrical releases this week:
9. Welcome to the Jungle
Where to watch: In cinemas
Release date: June 26
The much-awaited third instalment of the Welcome franchise promises another round of over-the-top chaos and comedy. Directed by Ahmed Khan, the film brings together one of Bollywood's biggest ensemble casts for a wild adventure packed with misunderstandings and larger-than-life characters.
10. Supergirl
Where to watch: In cinemas
Release date: June 26
Milly Alcock takes centre stage as Kara Zor-El in the second film of James Gunn's revamped DC Universe. Adapted from the acclaimed comic series Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, the story follows Kara and a young ally on a revenge-fuelled journey across the cosmos.